Is Tom Brady collaborating with MrBeast? YouTuber and NFL GOAT hint at new project – Sportskeeda

Tom Brady and MrBeast might be up for a future collaboration.

Two GOATs in their respective fields, a Brady x MrBeast collab would be worthwhile, and could probably involve new challenges, including football. MrBeast, currently at 138 million subscribers, usually takes up bizarre and expensive challenges/stunts.

In a recent photo uploaded by MrBeast and Brady, the two seem to have met up. While Brady added a caption, MrBeast shared the photo with a side-eyed emoji. Considering the recent meet-up, one can expect some new content from the two icons.

Of course, both Brady and MrBeast are yet to confirm any new project.

Both dressed casually, MrBeast had one hand around TB12 as they smiled for the camera.

Recently retired, Brady has been picking up more events over time. Starting with his ’80 for Brady’ promotions and other Brady Brand promotions, the QB has been at the top of his social media game.

With MrBeast involved, Brady could be looking at some more content on YouTube, or possibly even an interview with the YouTuber.

MrBeast had previously shared a discarded Super Bowl on his social media, noting that he didn’t want to spends millions.

From ski vacations to movie premieres, Brady seems to have started his retirement on a high note. Recently, Brady (along with Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette) had a fun day out with his Autograph family.

The event itself was for the brand’s Huddle subscribers, and served as an effective way for fans to meet Brady.

The event was announced beforehand, referring to it as an unofficial retirement party for the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star.

Brady even shared multiple photos of his ski trip with his children, giving fans a proper glimpse into his retirement lifestyle.

