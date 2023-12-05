Everything coming to HBO Max in May 2023 – Digital Trends

There’s no better cable network or streamer than HBO Max right now. The forthcoming name change aside, HBO Max is still celebrating its winter triumph, The Last of Us. The fourth and final seasons of Succession and Barry are currently in full swing, and a buzzy new limited series, Love & Death, just premiered to critical acclaim.

HBO Max’s May 2023 schedule promises to keep the party going with a bevy of new releases that include the true crime comedy White House Plumbers with Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. In addition, the fan-favorite series The Other Two returns for a third season and the original documentary Love to Love You, Donna Summer premieres at the end of the month.

It should be noted that the below list reflects all the movies coming to the service between May and May 22. On May 23, HBO and HBO Max will be called Max and the programming slate will be slightly different. Here’s what coming to HBO Max in May 2023:

Absolute Power, 1997 (HBO)

Alpha Dog, 2006 (HBO)

American Honey, 2016 (HBO)

As Tears Go By, 1988

Betrayed, 1988 (HBO)

Black Mass, 2015 (HBO)

Blue Valentine, 2010 (HBO)

Calvary, 2014 (HBO)

Coffee and Cigarettes, 2003

Daddy Day Care, 2003 (HBO)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)

Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story, 2005 (HBO)

Eat Pray Love, 2010

The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008 (HBO)

Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)

The Hole In The Ground, 2019 (HBO)

Hustle & Flow, 2005 (HBO)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)

The Karate Kid, 2010

Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)

The Last Castle, 2001 (HBO)

Lord Of Illusions, 1995 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

Lucky You, 2007 (HBO)

Man Of The House, 2005 (HBO)

Mid90s, 2019 (HBO)

Midnight Sun, 2018 (HBO)

Mirror Mirror, 2012 (HBO)

Mirrors, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)

Paper Moon, 1973 (HBO)

Paranoia, 2013 (HBO)

Parasite, 2019 (HBO)

The Rookie, 2002 (HBO)

Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

Soapdish, 1991 (HBO)

Some Like It Hot, 1959 (HBO)

Sorority Row, 2009 (HBO)

Step Brothers, 2008

White House Plumbers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Windtalkers, 2002 (HBO)

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Batwheels, Season 1E

Run All Night, (HBO)

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

The Other Two, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Season 1

Legion of Super-Heroes, 2023

The Conjuring, 2013 (HBO)

Two Sides of the Abyss (Die zwei Seiten des Abgrunds), Max Original Premiere

Rick and Morty, Season 6

We Baby Bears: Little Falling Star, Season 1G

Land of Gold, 2022

Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)

Angel City, Three-Part Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Men in Black, 1997

Men in Black II, 2002

Men in Black III, 2012

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017

Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001 (HBO)

Spy/Master, Max Original Premiere

Love to Love You, Donna Summer, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

San Andreas, 2015

It’s been a long hiatus for Doctor Who fans, but the series is back with a new 60th anniversary special called Doctor Who: The Star Beast. This is the first of three specials that will feature the Tenth Doctor performer David Tennant appearing as a new Fourteenth Doctor. Tennant’s Doctor is also joined by Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble, his former companion from the fourth season.

The Doctor has had numerous companions for his time travel adventures over the last six decades. But when compiling this list of the seven best Doctor Who companions, we decided to stick with the companions from the modern revival series that started in 2005. There is only one exception to that rule, and that’s because the character in question had the unique chance to play a major role in both classic Doctor Who and in the modern era. But if you want to know who landed the top spot, you’ll have to keep on reading.

7. Captain Jack Harkness

Thanks to a particularly deep bench of films from the Warner Bros. catalog, Max has a lineup of sci-fi movies that rank among the best ever made. The problem is that once you’re done with the classics, Max doesn’t have a lot of sci-fi films to replenish its library. Max’s movies from other studios partially fill that gap, but the selection really feels like its thinning out this month.

Our latest additions to the best sci-fi movies on Max include a heady sci-fi drama called High Life, as well as James Cameron’s Aliens, and Brad Bird’s animated classic, The Iron Giant. Beyond those three titles, you can find more of Max’s science fiction selections below.

Thanksgiving usually conjures three things for Americans: food, festivities, and football. Lots, and lots, of football. Yet for many, the holiday is also a time to park one’s rear in front of the TV set and catch up on the mountain of movies that are waiting in the streaming queue.

Time is precious, so Digital Trends has put together a list of the 25 best movies to watch for Thanksgiving on almost every streamer out there. (Yes, even Tubi.) From obvious classics like A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Planes, Trains and Automobiles to films seemingly unrelated to Turkey Day like Moneyball and The Worst Person in the World, these movies will satisfy that emotional craving to have a good time while digesting all those leftovers.

Paramount+

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

