The Best New Movies On Netflix In September 2023 – Forbes

The Chilean vampire film ‘El Conde’ is one of the hottest new releases on Netflix in September 2023.

In the past week, Netflix NFLX has updated its catalog with a range of new movies, building on the titles I highlighted in my previous article detailing September’s best selections. So this week, I bring you an updated batch of films worthy of our attention.

In the first section, you’ll find the ten best brand new options available in September 2023. Then at the bottom of the article, you can find a full list of every single new movie added to Netflix this month. Whether you’re interested in critically acclaimed dramas, thought-provoking documentaries, or engaging thrillers, the latest additions aim to offer something for everyone.

In this haunting drama directed by Pablo Larraín, Jaime Vadell portrays an aging vampire dwelling in a desolate Chilean mansion. Alongside him are his weary wife, Lucia (Gloria Münchmeyer), and a devoted butler (Alfredo Castro). Burdened by centuries of moral depravity and fearing the legacy he will leave, the Count contemplates ending his blood-sucking existence. But just as his middle-aged children show up, desperate to secure their inheritance, a sudden change of heart reframes his existential crisis. Intensely atmospheric and philosophically rich, the film leaves viewers contemplating morality and legacy.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and featuring Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, and Connor Esterson, this fifth installment delves into the next generation of spy kids: the Tango-Torrez family. When they accidentally aid a malevolent game developer in launching a tech-controlling virus, they are thrown into a high-stakes mission to save both their parents and the world. Adding to the film’s familial aspect, Robert Rodriguez collaborates with his sons Racer and Rebel, who contribute to the screenplay and score, respectively.

If you’re a fan of intelligent sci-fi with an emotional punch, this is a must-see. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner, Arrival explores what happens when mysterious extraterrestrial ships land across the globe. The U.S. government calls on linguist Louise Banks (Adams) to decode the aliens’ language and intentions. But as she gets closer to understanding their message, she also grapples with her own emotional turmoil. This film masterfully tackles themes of communication and humanity’s interconnectedness, wrapped in stunning visuals and a haunting score by Jóhann Jóhannsson.

For anyone interested in the deeper meaning of Arrival, here’s a great explanation.

Directed by Oscar-winner Morgan Neville and Jeff Malmberg, and narrated by Jeff Daniels, this poignant documentary chronicles the tumultuous life of Mike Veeck. Featuring Charlie Day in the role of a younger Veeck, the film delves into the complex legacy of the Veeck family in the realm of professional baseball. Once a notorious figure blamed for destroying his father’s esteemed career, Mike Veeck embarks on a redemption journey that becomes unexpectedly transformative. When unsettling news rattles his world, the quest to reclaim his family’s reputation takes a backseat, offering him a more profound understanding of familial bonds.

Vanessa Caswill directs this romantic drama starring Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, and Jameela Jamil. The narrative kicks off with Hadley, a literature aficionado, who misses her flight to her father’s London wedding. At the airport, she encounters Oliver, a UK statistics student, sparking an instant, magnetic attraction. Circumstances align favorably during their transatlantic flight but end abruptly as they lose each other at customs. With an unfulfilled connection hanging in the balance, the film keeps you guessing whether or not fate will reunite them, making for an emotional roller coaster of missed opportunities and serendipitous encounters.

If you’re in the mood for an audacious, no-holds-barred look at the excesses of Wall Street, look no further. Directed by Martin Scorsese and featuring a riveting performance by Leonardo DiCaprio, this film lays bare the world of high-stakes finance and rampant materialism. It’s a rollercoaster ride through the life of Jordan Belfort, a stockbroker who engages in corruption and fraud on Wall Street. Margot Robbie and Jonah Hill also deliver unforgettable performances. Beyond the hedonism, the film is a cautionary tale about ambition devoid of ethics, compellingly told and impeccably acted.

Nostalgia hits hard with this classic coming-of-age story. Directed by Rob Reiner and based on a Stephen King novella, Stand By Me will take you back to your own childhood friendships and adventures. Starring Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, and Jerry O’Connell, the film chronicles four boys’ quest to find a missing teenager’s body. Along the way, they confront their fears, share secrets, and cement lifelong bonds. It’s a beautifully made, emotional film that delves into the complexity of adolescence, making it a timeless watch for all generations.

This romantic comedy, directed by James C. Strouse and starring Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan, explores a unique, text-based relationship. Mira Ray, still grieving her late fiance, sends heartfelt texts to his old number, unaware it’s been reassigned to journalist Rob Burns. Rob, enamored by the raw emotion in her messages, becomes determined to find and win over Mira. What follows is a tale brimming with modern romance and earnest exploration of grief and new beginnings. Also featuring Celine Dion, the film serves as a poignant yet endearing take on love and second chances.

For those drawn to true stories of extraordinary human endurance and moral conviction, Hacksaw Ridge will not disappoint. Directed by Mel Gibson and starring Andrew Garfield, this biographical war drama tells the story of Desmond Doss, a medic who served during the Battle of Okinawa without carrying a weapon. He was the first conscientious objector to receive the Medal of Honor. The film is a graphic yet poignant look at the horrors of war and the redemptive power of faith and bravery. With staggering action sequences and a deeply affecting narrative, it’s a gripping experience that challenges conventional war movie tropes.

Olivia Wilde directs this gripping 1950s-set drama starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, and Chris Pine. Alice and Jack are a seemingly happy couple living in Victory, a utopian company town. But when Alice starts noticing unsettling flaws in her perfect environment, her suspicions lead her into a vortex of dark secrets. The movie skillfully explores domestic horror themes while challenging our perceptions of reality and societal norms, maintaining an eerie sense of tension right up to its compelling conclusion.

