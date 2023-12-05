Avalanche Price Predictions: Where Will Robinhood Take the AVAX Crypto? – InvestorPlace

Millions of People Will Be Blindsided in 2024. Will You Be One of Them?

AVAX could see growth in the coming year

Avalanche ( AVAX-USD ) price predictions are worth diving into today. News of the crypto being added to Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD ) is giving AVAX a boost.

Operating as a stock and crypto exchange, Robinhood only keeps a few cryptos available for trade. That’s why it’s important for investors to note when the market adds another token to its trading floor — even if the crypto crash has limited hype for digital assets lately.

News of this Robinhood listing is putting extra attention on the AVAX crypto today. As of this writing, the crypto’s trading volume is up 22% over the prior 24-hour period.

AVAX is the token for the Avalanche network. This network focuses on smart contracts and decentralized apps (dapps). This allows users to create apps for handling transactions, launching their own blockchains and more.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the latest Avalanche price predictions traders should know about below!

The price predictions for Avalanche are mixed when compared to the crypto’s current trading price of $28.90. Still, it looks like experts are expecting AVAX to see gains in the coming year. Investors should note that AVAX is up 3% over the previous 24-hour period.

There’s more hot crypto news traders will want to know about below!

Luckily for readers, InvestorPlace is ready will all the latest crypto coverage for Monday! A few examples include Ethereum ( ETH-USD ) price predictions as well as the latest news for Solana ( SOL-USD ) and Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS: VYGVQ ). You can find all of that at the following links!

