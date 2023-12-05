T-Mobile Revs Up 5G with Four-Carrier Aggregation – Yahoo Finance

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 25, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS):

What’s the news: T-Mobile has begun rolling out four-carrier aggregation for customers, boosting speeds on its 5G standalone (SA) network.

Why it matters: 5G SA is the future of wireless, delivering a whole new level of performance with faster speeds and lower latency (quicker response times). 5G carrier aggregation allows T-Mobile to turbocharge 5G SA speeds, giving customers a game-changing performance boost.

Who it’s for: T-Mobile customers across the country.

Pedal, meet metal. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it has begun rolling out four-carrier aggregation on its 5G SA network, delivering the capability for insanely fast speeds to customers across the country. If you need help translating … insanely fast = peak speeds topping 3.3 Gbps in recent tests. Four-carrier aggregation is live in parts of T-Mobile’s network now and will be available nationwide in the coming weeks.

"T-Mobile is blazing the trail for wireless customers around the globe, delivering new capabilities that unleash the true potential of 5G," said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "With the only nationwide 5G standalone network in the country, T-Mobile is the ONLY provider bringing game-changing technologies like four-carrier aggregation to customers across the country."

5G carrier aggregation allows T-Mobile to combine multiple 5G channels (or carriers) to deliver greater speed and performance. The Un-carrier is now merging four 5G channels of sub-6 GHz spectrum – two channels of 2.5 GHz Ultra Capacity 5G, one channel of 1900 MHz and one channel of 600 MHz spectrum. That’s like taking four separate highways and turning them into a massive superhighway where traffic can zoom faster than before. Customers with the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be the first to experience four-carrier aggregation with more devices to follow.

This is just the latest in a series of important 5G SA milestones for T-Mobile. The Un-carrier was the first in the world to launch a nationwide 5G SA network in 2020 – one that remains the ONLY nationwide 5G SA network in the U.S. Since then, T-Mobile has been driving toward a true 5G-only experience for customers by spearheading advancements like carrier aggregation and VoNR.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers 326 million people across two million square miles – more square miles than AT&T and Verizon combined. 275 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and the Un-carrier plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity this year – nearly everyone in the country.

For more information on T-Mobile's network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

