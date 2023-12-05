Hulu Schedule September 11-17: New TV Shows & Movies Being Added – ComingSoon.net

By Abdul Azim Naushad

Hulu‘s new TV and movie releases for September 11-17 include the complete first season of The Other Black Girl, the 2018 romantic-comedy film Love, Simon, and the third and final installment of the Maze Runner series, Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

Starting on September 13, viewers can stream the entire first season of The Other Black Girl. This comedy-drama mystery-thriller series revolves around Nella Rogers, an editorial assistant at Wagner Books, and the only Black woman working for the company until the arrival of another black woman, Hazel-May McCall. Nella soon discovers strange occurrences at Wagner Books, which leads to her unearthing a terrible secret about the New York City-based publishing house.

Then on September 15, viewers can stream the romantic comedy Love, Simon, which focuses on a closeted gay high-school student named Simon Spier, who struggles to balance his relationships with his friends, family, and a blackmailer, who not only threatens to out him to the entire school, but also tries to uncover the identity of the anonymous classmate with whom Simon fell in love online. Also on September 15, viewers can stream the final installment of the Maze Runner film series, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, which sees series protagonist, Thomas and his Glader teammates break into Last City in order to find a cure for the Flare virus and save their friends.

Other Hulu releases scheduled to take place from September 11-17 include all episodes of That’s So Raven, The Magic Flute, Girl in the Closet, Robots, Two Lovers, and Buffaloed.

Below are all the new TV shows and movies being added to Hulu from September 11-17.

Check out more streaming release schedules, apart from Hulu below.

Abdul Naushad is a Contributing SEO Writer for ComingSoon. A Mass Comm graduate from Symbiosis University with a specialization in Audio-Visual communication, he finds himself rooting for Spider-Man or Batman in every battle. When he’s not writing about SEO content, Abdul can be seen watching movies, aimlessly browsing YouTube and playing single player, story-driven video games.

Share article

source