When does Valorant's new Agent Gekko release for Mumbai (India) server? – Sportskeeda

Valorant recently unveiled their upcoming Agent called ‘Gekko,’ an Initiator with unique abilities. With the help of his creatures, the Agent can gather crucial intel during a round, thus giving the team a competitive edge over their enemies. Gekko will arrive with the upcoming Episode 6 Act 2 update, which will go live on March 7 or 8, depending on the region.

Valorant is a tactical first-person shooter title where two teams of five players each compete using Agents. These Agents possess different abilities that allow them to render their roles successfully. The game has four roles: Duelists, Initiators, Controllers, and Sentinels. The title is a highly competitive shooter that tests a player’s gunfight skills and ability to work together as a team.

Gekko was officially unveiled during the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 tournament. In fact, on the day of the finals, VCT hosted a showcase match between Team Tarik and Team FRTTT, where both teams could be seen utilizing the upcoming Agent. Currently, Gekko stands out as one of the unique Agents in Valorant. Thanks to his unconventional abilities, the Agent has generated considerable interest in the community.

As previously stated, Gekko will go live on March 7, 2023, along with the Episode 6 Act 2 update. However, in some regions, the date might shift to March 8, due to time zone differences. In India (Mumbai), the game’s official servers will go offline on March 8, at 03:30 IST. During this time, the title won’t be accessible.

Once the maintenance period ends, Valorant servers will go online again with all the content promised in Episode 6 Act 2, along with the latest Agent Gekko.

Gekko’s abilities vary, and being an Initiator, the Agent can be crucial in gaining information on the enemy’s whereabouts. Here’s a detailed list of all his abilities and what they do:

This is all there is to know about Valorant’s upcoming Agent Gekko. While it remains to be seen how he will impact the Agent meta, Gekko has already amassed an enormous fan base eagerly awaiting its arrival.

