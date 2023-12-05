The latest Apple AirPods are finally on sale – USA TODAY

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Although the memes about them were left in 2018, it seems like AirPods are here to stay. They’re so ubiquitous these days that whenever I see wires attached to someone’s earbuds, I’m a bit taken aback. I’m just so used to seeing those tiny white earbuds hanging from the ears of passerby that their wired counterparts now stick out like a sore thumb. If you’re looking to ditch the wires, right now might be the best time to do so, because the second generation of AirPods are discounted on Amazon.

The latest model of AirPods—the ones that come with a wireless charging case—are currently $20 off at Amazon, which is the second lowest price we’ve seen them available for, aside for Prime Day. I know I know, $20 seems like a paltry discount, but given the fact that Apple products are rarely on sale, we’re actually pretty excited about this deal.

When we tested the best true wireless earbuds of 2019, we chose AirPods as the best on the market. We were wowed by their impressive audio quality, which was leaps and bounds better than Apple’s old wired EarPods. We also loved how lightweight they were, how seamlessly they connected to other Apple products, and their ultra-long battery life (24 hours!). Even our tester, who isn’t exactly an Apple fan to begin with, begrudgingly admitted to loving his AirPods more than any other pair of headphones.

For all my fellow music lovers out there, AirPods are truly a game-changer whether you’re on the go or working out. You’ll love this new addition to your tech collection, especially when you can nab them at this rare sale price.

