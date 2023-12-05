Sling TV Adds Amazon Prime Video to The AirTV Mini – Cord Cutters News



By

Luke Bouma

on

in

Earlier this year Sling TV launched a new Android TV streaming. One of the few popular apps that many missed on the device was Amazon’s Prime Video app. Now Sling TV has added the Amazon Prime Video app to the AirTV Mini.

“Now, with the AirTV Mini and the Prime Video app, you can binge on this year’s Emmy’s darling, Fleabag (which won for best comedy series and best directing), along with the newest season of Emmy’s juggernaut—The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Sling TV said on the AirTV website.

*You need a black AirTV box to watch locals from your antenna with the AirTV Mini.

These new $79.99 AirTV Mini boxes will let cord cutters have a much more cable TV experience when combined with an AirTV box to access locals.

