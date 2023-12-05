Apple iOS 17 leak reveals codename, numerous app changes, and a focus on stability – Notebookcheck.net

Update January 27: Keen Apple observer and Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has tweeted a warning about the supposed iOS 17 details, stating that they come from a "troll account known to make up fake information". As always with leaks from any source, best to take them with a pinch of salt.

Original story:

An iOS 17 leak report has been posted by LeaksApplePro (via HowToiSolve) that is full of minor details about the software. Apparently, iOS 17 code has given up a few clues of what to expect for the operating system that will be used on the Apple iPhone 15 smartphones out of the box. The leaker also offers up the iOS 17 codename, which is apparently “Dawn”, whereas the codename for iOS 16 is “Sydney”.

The iOS 17 apps that can supposedly expect minor changes or improvements to them include Reminders, Files, Find-My, and Fitness. The source also mentions a minor alteration for the Wallet app and opines this might be due to Apple Pay Later. With Apple’s software technicians purportedly focusing on “stability and efficiency”, there may not be much of a visual difference between iOS 17 and iOS 16 (currently iOS 16.3). There’s also a mention of the Mail app being made easier to use.

However, LeaksApplePro talks about some more-considerable changes coming to Apple iOS 17 too, including an improved navigation system for the Music app. The Home app is also allegedly up for an overhaul, although nothing specific is offered at the moment in regard to changes. There will also reportedly be a new Apple AR/VR headset support app brought into iOS 17, thus further interconnecting the Apple software ecosystem.

