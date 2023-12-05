NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 to Discuss Mission, Splashdown from Space – NASA

2 min read

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 will answer media questions at 12:30 p.m. EST Wednesday, March 1, about their time aboard the International Space Station. The event takes place prior to their return to Earth later this month.

NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada as well as JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina will participate in the news conference from orbit. The event will air on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website at:

www.nasa.gov/live

Interested media must contact the newsroom at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston no later than 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28, by calling 281-483-5111 or emailing jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov. To ask questions, reporters must dial into the news conference no later than 12:15 p.m. Questions may also be submitted on social media using #AskNASA.

The Crew-5 astronauts have been living and working aboard the station since their docking Oct. 6, 2022. During their mission, the crew contributed to hundreds of experiments and technology demonstrations, including cardiovascular health, bioprinting, and fluid behavior in microgravity to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and to benefit life on Earth.

The SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft will undock from the space station in early March, splashing down off the coast of Florida to conclude their mission.

Crew-5 is the fifth crew rotation mission with SpaceX for the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Regular commercial crew rotation missions enable NASA to continue the important research and technology investigations taking place aboard the station. Such research benefits people on Earth and lays the groundwork for future human exploration through the agency’s Artemis missions, which will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future expeditions to Mars.

Follow Mann and Wakata on Twitter, and learn more about their scientific journey and download images and video on NASA’s website.

Follow updates on the Crew-5 mission at:

https://www.nasa.gov/station

-end-

Joshua Finch

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1100

joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov

Dan Huot

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

daniel.g.huot@nasa.gov

Joshua Finch

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1100

joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov

Dan Huot

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

daniel.g.huot@nasa.gov

NASA explores the unknown in air and space, innovates for the benefit of humanity, and inspires the world through discovery.

source