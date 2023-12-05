Amazon-Introduces-Four-All-New-Echo-Devices-Sales-of-Alexa-Enabled-Devices-Surpass-Half-a-Billion – Amazon Press Release

All-new Echo Pop delivers full sound and the power of Alexa in an all-new form factor—and it’s just $39.99

Next generation Echo Show 5 delivers two-times the bass; Echo Show 5 Kids comes in a new space-themed design—starting at $89.99

All-new Echo Buds deliver high-quality audio, premium features and hands-free access to Alexa in a lightweight and compact design—all for $49.99

Echo Auto launches for even more customers around the world

NASDAQ: AMZN—Amazon today introduced a new lineup of Echo products—the all-new Echo Pop, Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids, and all-new Echo Buds—offering customers even more choice in how they access Alexa. In addition, Echo Auto is now available to customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

“Customers around the world love Alexa as their trusted, personal AI—they’ve now purchased well over half a billion Alexa-enabled devices, and use of Alexa increased 35 percent last year,” said Rohit Prasad, senior vice president and head scientist for Alexa. “These new devices give customers more options and more utility at incredible value. And as with every Echo device we’ve shipped, they will only continue to get better as we add even more generative AI powered experiences for Alexa throughout the year.”

Introducing Echo Pop–New Semi-Sphere Form Factor, Full Audio, and Fresh Color Options—$39.99

Echo Pop is a new addition to the Echo family with a loveable semi-sphere form factor, and new Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal color options for just $39.99. It features a custom-designed front-facing directional speaker to deliver full sound that’s great for bedrooms, dorm rooms, apartments, or any small space in the home. Simply ask Alexa to read audiobooks, track the record of a favorite sports team, control smart lights and plugs, or reorder household essentials. Echo Pop is powered by the Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor and comes with eero Built-in, which enables the device to add up to 1,000 square feet of coverage to an existing eero wifi network, packing even more value into its compact size.

Echo Show 5—Redesigned Speaker System and Deeper Bass—$89.99

Echo Show 5 combines the utility of Alexa, with the convenience of a compact screen so customers can watch news clips, check their Ring doorbell camera, view shopping lists, or easily make video calls to friends and family. The new Echo Show 5 is 20 percent faster than the previous generation, and features an entirely new speaker system, doubling the bass and delivering even clearer sound when listening to music, Audible, video content, or a podcast. It comes with a completely reengineered microphone array and the AZ2 Neural Edge processor. Echo Show 5 and Echo Pop both support Matter, making it easy to connect and control compatible smart home products across various brands.

Echo Show 5 Kids—New Space-Themed Design and Alexa Features for the Whole Family—$99.99

Echo Show 5 Kids is designed from the ground up for kids, with kid-friendly responses, jokes, homework help, explicit lyric filtering, and more—in a new colorful space-themed design. Parents and guardians have access to a free suite of parental controls through the Parent Dashboard, where they can adjust age settings, review activity, and set bedtime limits. Echo Show 5 Kids comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee and includes one year of Amazon Kids+, the only kid-focused subscription with thousands of ad-free and age-appropriate audiobooks, videos, games, and Alexa skills. Kids can also co-create a visual story using Create with Alexa, featuring two brand new themes: Dinosaurs and Jazzy Jungle. Echo Show 5 Kids is available in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany.

Echo Buds—Wireless Earbuds with Hands-Free Access to Alexa—$49.99

The all-new Echo Buds bring personal AI on the go, featuring a semi-in-ear design that is built to deliver rich audio, long-lasting battery life, premium features, and hands-free access to Alexa for just $49.99. Simply ask Alexa to cue music, make a call, or set a reminder while on the go. Each earbud features a 12mm dynamic driver that delivers rich sound and balanced bass, as well as two microphones and a voice detection accelerometer to distinguish between the person speaking on a call versus others around. Echo Buds include features like customizable tap controls, VIP Filter, and multipoint pairing, so the earbuds can pair and switch audio between two devices simultaneously. Echo Buds are built with a long-lasting battery, capable of up to five hours of music playback and access to Alexa on a single charge. With the case fully powered, Echo Buds can get up to 20 total hours of listening.

Echo Auto—Now Available in Eight Additional Countries

Echo Auto is now available to customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the United Kingdom. This generation of Echo Auto comes in a slim design, includes an adhesive mount for more placement flexibility in the car and is built with five microphones, so customers can easily ask Alexa to play music, make calls, and add items to calendars or to-do lists.

Built with Privacy in Mind

Echo devices are designed with customer privacy in mind and include multiple layers of privacy controls. Echo devices include a microphone on/off button and the ability to view and delete voice recordings. With Amazon Kids, parents can view their child’s activity and manage parental controls in the Parent Dashboard.

To learn more about the features that provide transparency and control with Alexa, visit the Alexa Privacy Hub at http://www.amazon.com/alexaprivacy.

Climate Pledge Friendly

All devices announced today received the Carbon Trust’s Reducing CO2 certification and qualify for the Climate Pledge Friendly badge. Device packaging is 100% recyclable in the U.S., and fabric for Echo Pop, Echo Show 5, and Echo Show 5 Kids is made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester yarn. Echo Pop, Echo Show 5, and Echo Show 5 Kids have Low Power Mode to intelligently conserve energy during periods of inactivity, helping to save energy over the device’s lifetime. Plus, Amazon’s renewable energy projects will produce the clean energy equivalent to the electricity used by every customer’s Echo device by 2025.

Pricing and Availability

Echo Pop is available in Charcoal, Glacier White, Lavender Bloom, and Midnight Teal for $39.99. Echo Show 5 is available in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Cloud Blue for $89.99. Echo Show 5 Kids is available in Galaxy for $99.99. An adjustable Echo Show 5 stand with USB-C charging port is available for $26.99. Echo Buds are available in Black for $49.99. To learn more, visit www.amazon.com/echodevices.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.



Source: Amazon.com, Inc.

source