Hummer H1 transformed into an EV – 300 km range, 120 km/h top speed, Arnold Schwarzenegger-approved – paultan.org – Paul Tan's Automotive News

After making an electrified Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Arnold Schwarzenegger last year, Kreisel Electric has now fulfilled the Hollywood superstar’s dream of driving an electric-powered Hummer H1. You read it right, a H1 in EV form.

Since it’s throwback Thursday, the original H1 was derived from an actual military vehicle called the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) or better known as the Humvee. Befitting its imposing image, the vehicle was fitted with several V8 petrol and diesel engines, and was a favourite of the Terminator.

Times have changed however, with Schwarzenegger now a big fan of clean energy, which is where the electric H1 comes in. Development was undertaken by the Austrian company, and the vehicle is equipped with two electric motors that draw power from a 100-kWh battery.



Those motors provide a total system output of 490 PS (360 kW), and is enough to get the 3.3-tonne vehicle to speeds of up to 120 km/h. The H1 EV is claimed to offer up to 300 km of electric driving range, and is certainly a lot greener than the fossil fuel-powered classic. For reference, the standard version of the H1 consumes up to 24 litres of fuel for every 100 km (or 4.16 km per litre) and emits up to 470g of CO2 per kilometre.

"Kreisel Electric electrified my G-class last winter. And now a Hummer. If Kreisel keeps it up at this pace, I will soon be able to fly here from LA in an electric airplane," said Schwarzenegger, who presented the H1 EV at the opening of the company's new research and development centre in Rainbach, Mühlkreis district, Upper Austria.

The new facility will begin operations in 2018, where more than 200 employees will begin work to accelerate the company's growth course and expand its e-mobility business internationally. It features a prototype workshop and an automated manufacturing line for battery storage devices for use in the small-batch production of passenger vehicles, utility vehicles, buses, boats and airplanes, as well as in storage solutions.

"With our electrified prototypes, we want to show what is possible using Kreisel technology. We will certainly not mass-produce these models. But our Hummer is a powerhouse in wolf's clothing, one that drives so quietly even the sheep are not disturbed," said Markus Kreisel, one of the founders of Kreisel Electric.





