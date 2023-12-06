Rivian’s stock price leaps 14% Friday as production speeds up at plant in Normal – 25 News Now

NORMAL (25News Now) – The stock for Rivian Automotive soared to its highest price this year on Friday, supported by an investment firm’s bullish outlook for the company that makes electric vehicles in Normal.

Industry analysts for Wedbush Securities said they see “light at the end of the tunnel” for Rivian as it boosts production.

Rivian’s stock price rose 14.25% on Friday to $24.70 per share.

Wedbush analysts raised upward their one-year price target for Rivian to $30 per share, up from $25 per share, after the company announced earlier this week that it made almost 14,000 vehicles during the second quarter and delivered almost 13,000 vehicles, beating Wall Street expectations.

Rivian, which employs about 7,500 full-time workers in Normal, believes it’s on track to make 50,000 vehicles this year.

“We believe after a number of ‘one step forward, two steps back’ excuses for Rivian and supply chain headaches, the company is finally making a major turn towards executing on its longer-term business model,” Wedbush analysts said in a research note obtained by 25News.

“Rivian now appears to have its production and supply chain issues well under control with the laser focus on getting deliveries in the hands of eagerly awaiting customers,” the research note said.

“We continue to strongly believe in the Rivian long-term story and view a number of positive catalysts ahead along with firming demand and production making this a table pounder at current levels,” the note also said.

Investors might consider Rivian shares as an attractive buy, given the share price’s more than 80% decline since Rivian’s initial public offering in November 2021.

The share price had weakened so much that Rivian on June 20 lost its spot on the prestigious Nasdaq 100 stock market index.

Whether the rally has staying power may well be determined by Rivian’s second quarter earnings report, due to be released August 8 after the stock market’s close.

