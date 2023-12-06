Windows Central has revealed initial specifications for the Surface Laptop Go 3, with the website detailing the Lenovo Legion Go today too. To recap, 13 months have passed since Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop Go 2 with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. Little else changed between first and second-generation models though, with Microsoft failing to add keyboard backlighting or a higher-resolution display.
Seemingly, the Surface Laptop Go 3 will be another minor refresh, with the ‘overall size, dimensions, and weight of the device’ staying true to previous models. Thus, expect the Surface Laptop Go 3 to arrive with a familiar design, perhaps still without a backlit keyboard. Windows Central also implies that the third-generation edition will maintain a 41 Wh battery, which achieved lacklustre runtimes when we reviewed the Surface Laptop Go 2.
The website adds that Microsoft will pair the modest battery capacity with an unnamed 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, presumably the Core i5-1230U, Core i5-1235U or Core i5-1240U. Purportedly, Microsoft will pair Alder Lake processors with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. While there will be other SKUs for business customers, Windows Central states that Microsoft will drop entry-level 4 GB of RAM SKUs. As such, the Surface Laptop Go 3 is likely to start at significantly more than its predecessor. Currently, Windows Central expects Microsoft to launch the Surface Laptop Go 3 this autumn, which is also when a Surface Laptop Studio 2 is rumoured to debut.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 specifications surface before rumoured autumn launch – Notebookcheck.net
