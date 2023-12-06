TruthGPT, Elon Musk AI Crypto Tokens Draw the Ire of State Regulators – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Lucky Strike Maker BAT Cuts Value of US Cigarette Unit

Chinese EV Maker Nio to Spin Off Battery Unit, Reuters Reports

German Factory Orders Unexpectedly Dropped in October

Cost of South African Barbecue Cools as December Holidays Near

Poland Set to Keep Rates Steady After Outsize Cuts

UK Watchdog Tells Air France, Lufthansa to Halt Greenwashing Ads

Rakuten to Sell 25.5 Million Shares in Banking Subsidiary

ByteDance Offers Investors a Buyback at $268 Billion Valuation

Nvidia Sees Huawei as Formidable AI Chipmaking Rival, CEO Says

China Fund Beating 98% of Peers Spurns AI Trade on Risks

Nvidia Sees Huawei as Formidable AI Chipmaking Rival, CEO Says

Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Seeks to Raise $1 Billion in Equity

Schmidt-Backed Pro-America Fund Has Started Placing Its Bets

Putin Heads to Gulf in Show of Unity as Oil Cooperation Deepens

South Africa Seeks Talks with Botswana over Food Ban Extension

UK Landlords Battered by Higher Rates Are Selling Their Rentals

New York Gained More Millionaires Than It Lost During the Pandemic

LeBron James leads Lakers to the In-Season Tournament semifinals with a 106-103 win over Suns

Blackpink Agency Shares Skyrocket After K-Pop Stars Renew Deals

Putin’s Shadow Sanctions-Busters Are a Test of Western Resolve

Companies Are Going Broke Gradually, Not Suddenly

Hoping for Peace in Gaza? Don’t Look to Europe

It’s Too Dry for Southern Spain’s Once-Thriving Avocado Industry

Decoding Elon Musk’s Politics

Hong Kong Takes On Rich-Gone-Rogue in Illegal Building Crackdown

Apollo’s Marc Rowan Urges UJA Donors to Speak Out Against Antisemitism

Penn Sued by Students Claiming Antisemitism on Campus

China’s First Next-Gen Nuclear Reactor Enters Commercial Operations

Abu Dhabi’s Neovision Sets Up $250 Million Carbon Credit Fund

The Ohio Mayor Looking for Climate Solutions at COP28 in Dubai

Las Vegas Rail Project Backed by Fortress Secures $3 Billion in Federal Funding

This Is the UK’s Best New House of 2023

South Korean Crypto Traders’ Influence Jumps During Recent Bitcoin Rally

Crypto Startup Nova Labs Expands Mobile Phone Tie-In

IRS Criminal Investigation Unit Is Taking on More Crypto Tax Cases

Elon Musk

The promoter of cryptocurrencies dubbed TruthGPT Coin and Elon Musk AI Token is being issued cease-and-desist orders from several state regulators, including Texas, seeking to crack down on scams looking to capitalize on the growing discourse around artificial intelligence.

The cryptocurrencies are “part of a fraudulent securities scheme” allegedly perpetrated by a resident of San Francisco, Horatiu Charlie Caragaceanu, and related companies including The Shark of Wall Street, Texas officials said in a filing Wednesday. The issuer allegedly claimed the tokens have an Elon Musk-developed artificial-intelligence and machine-learning predictor algorithm to uncover lucrative ways to investing. They also claimed to plan to take their companies public.

