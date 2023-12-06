Estimating The Fair Value Of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Yahoo Finance

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren’t available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today’s value:

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$7.95b

US$8.97b

US$9.89b

US$10.6b

US$11.2b

US$11.7b

US$12.1b

US$12.5b

US$12.8b

US$13.2b

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x17

Analyst x17

Analyst x6

Est @ 6.93%

Est @ 5.47%

Est @ 4.45%

Est @ 3.74%

Est @ 3.24%

Est @ 2.89%

Est @ 2.64%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0%

US$7.4k

US$7.7k

US$7.8k

US$7.8k

US$7.6k

US$7.3k

US$7.0k

US$6.7k

US$6.4k

US$6.1k

(“Est” = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$72b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$13b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.0%– 2.1%) = US$226b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$226b÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= US$104b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$176b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$384, the company appears about fair value at a 0.3% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope – move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at Adobe as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we’ve used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.002. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Adobe, we’ve put together three additional items you should consider:

Risks: Every company has them, and we’ve spotted 1 warning sign for Adobe you should know about.

Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market’s sentiment for ADBE’s future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

