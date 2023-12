Nothing OS 1.5.4 is rolling out now with performance and battery life...

We’re rolling out a new Nothing OS software update.

Version 1.5.4 delivers a smoother performance and improved battery life. Plus an optimised brand font for the Cyrillic alphabet developed by our community member Kasia Meyer.

Just head to Settings > System > System Update. pic.twitter.com/xp3zRklezr

