The best Netflix original series in 2023 – Mashable

You work hard. So, you deserve only the best of the best. You can’t spend your time binge-watching shows that are only “fine,” that don’t take over your brain with their twists and turns, whose punchlines don’t pop into your head at all hours of the day. Those shows might satisfy those who are just looking for “something nice.” But not you. You are a connoisseur.
For all the television buffs out there with the most refined of palates, here are the best, the top tier, the crème de la crème of Netflix Original Series, in no particular order. Whether you’re a fan of animation, horror, or sci-fi, these Netflix originals have got you covered. While some have taken the world by storm, others mistakenly only got their 15 minutes of fame and deserved so much more. So buckle up, because the Mashable Entertainment team has banded together to make your free time more freeing and less frustrating.
Here are the best Netflix originals series to date (in no particular order).
Gripping, labyrinthine, and at times disarmingly sweet, Netflix’s spy action-thriller series The Night Agent is an immediate hit. Gabriel Basso is Peter Sutherland, an FBI Agent who mans a phone in the basement of the White House that never rings — until the one night that it does. In helping the person on the other end, Peter suddenly finds himself in the middle of a massive conspiracy, unsure of who he can trust. Based on Michael Quirk’s novel of the same name, The Night Agent feels like Netflix’s 24. It’s a fast-paced, breathless suspense show with a few somewhat implausible plot points that you’ll soon forgive because of its excellent and exhilarating action sequences. — Kristina Grosspietsch, Freelance Contributor
How to watch: The Night Agent is now streaming on Netflix.
Who’s up for some sloppy steaks!!! Easily the best and the most absurd sketch show to date, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is a comedy show for the modern era. It thrives on awkwardness and heightens our most low-stakes anxieties to the extreme. SNL-alums Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin write every sketch, which range from unruly focus groups and derailed office meetings to a hot dog truck crashing into a dinner party and a guy who’s really, really into his patterned shirts. Tim Robinson’s characters are loud, bombastic, and radiating with an aching rawness that endears them to you despite the fact that they’re making a scene.
No matter where you think these sketches are going, you’re wrong. They’re both sophisticated and dumb, simple and surprising. It’s no wonder this highly popular show is a comedy-lovers’ darling. It’s truly one-of-a-kind. — K.G.
How to watch: I Think You Should Leave is now streaming on Netflix.
Thanks to a nail-biting premise and life-or-death stakes, it’s almost impossible not to binge the record-breaking phenomenon Squid Game in one or two sittings. The 456 participants in the titular Squid Game are all in financial trouble and have agreed to play children’s games in exchange for money. The catch? If they lose, they die. Squid Game leans fully into the brutality of its premise, contrasting pastel playground aesthetics with tragedy and gore. However, the show also makes time for plenty of substance by fleshing out the relationships between its leads and interrogating the royally messed-up circumstances that led to each player ending up in this position.* — Belen Edwards, Entertainment Reporter
How to watch: Squid Game is now streaming on Netflix.
If you missed this impossibly charming British show, please drop everything you’re doing and get to Netflix as quickly as possible. You don’t want to spend another second without this sweet love story in your life! Written by Alice Oseman, adapted from her very popular graphic novel series of the same name, Heartstopper follows an anxious gay high school student, Charlie, who strikes up an unlikely friendship with Nick, a charismatic, seemingly straight rugby player at his school. The two are sat next to each other at the beginning of the semester, and they quickly become inseparable. They’re just friends… Or are they?
Heartstopper is a total triumph. The cast is magnetic, the story is fresh, and the love will leave you feeling warm and bubbly for the rest of the day. Seriously, why aren’t you watching this yet?!* — K.G.
How to watch: Heartstopper is now streaming on Netflix.
One part mystery, one part supernatural show, and one part teen drama, Wednesday was an undeniable 2022 breakout hit. The internet was abuzz with star Jenna Ortega’s take on the classic Addams family character, and it’s no wonder — Wednesday is a delight!
After getting kicked out of yet another high school, Wednesday is sent by her parents (Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones, having a ball as Gomez and Morticia Addams) to their old alma mater, Nevermore Academy. There, Wednesday meets werewolves, gorgons, and impossibly broody teens — and finds herself at the center of a complex murder mystery that threatens to engulf the school in scandal. It’s soapy, supernatural teen fun peppered with fantastic characters and plot twists to spare.* — K.G.
How to watch: Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.
Based on the similarly titled book by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is a fantasy series following the many adventures of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), as he navigates the increasingly hostile landscape of his home, The Continent. While he at first seems like your typical brooding and burly monster hunter, Geralt is actually part of a grander scheme of destiny involving a potently powerful sorceress (Anya Chalotra) and a young princess hiding a special gift (Freya Allan). What is the destined trio bound to do, and how will they get there? The Witcher is a fun yet dark amalgamation of fantasy and explores the monsters lying within demons, beasts, and above all, people. — Yasmeen Hamadeh, Entertainment Intern
How to watch: The Witcher is now streaming on Netflix.
César-award-winning actor Omar Sy is absolutely magnetic in this fun and unpredictable French mystery series. Assane Diop is the son of a Senegalese immigrant who was convicted of stealing his Parisian employer’s diamond necklace. All Assane has left of his dad is a shared love of Arsène Lupin, a classic French literary character who is both a gentleman and a thief. As an adult, Assane follows in Arsène Lupin’s fictional footsteps and becomes master thief, determined to use his skills to prove his father was innocent all those years ago.
No matter what language you speak, Lupin is a 10-out-of-10 show. It’s an energetic, poignant, gripping, and joyful watch, all wrapped into one.* — K.G.
How to Watch: Lupin is now streaming on Netflix.
Adapted from the popular DC comic book series written by Neil Gaiman, The Sandman is an epically moody fantasy that follows Morpheus, the God of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), starting with his decades-long imprisonment in a rich man’s basement. The Sandman’s story arc stretches through centuries, chasing fugitive dreams, interfering in human conflicts, and squabbling with his siblings, The Endless (Death, Delirium, Desire, Despair, Destiny, Destruction, and Dream). The Sandman is a highly imaginative and philosophical show, both a confident meditation on the human condition and a CGI-heavy adventure featuring a sarcastic talking raven. — K.G.
How to watch: The Sandman is now streaming on Netflix.
A gorgeously colorful animated series, The Midnight Gospel treks through the multiverse not by spaceships or Eldritch Magic, but through a podcast — or more specifically, a spacecast. The story follows our host Clancy as he makes his way to different planets and galaxies thanks to his multiverse stimulator, and interviews a broad range of characters on the meaning of life, drugs, religion, and so much more. Each episode derives real audio from the show’s creator, Duncan Trussel’s, podcast (The Duncan Trussell Family Hour), and neatly packages it in a glorious feat of animation that’s as trippy as it is touching. The beauty of The Midnight Gospel lies in its ability to balance hard emotional topics with hilariously surreal settings and characters. Warning, the show’s last episode is particularly guaranteed to make you bawl. — Y.H.
How to watch: The Midnight Gospel is now streaming on Netflix.
Created by the Wachowski sisters and J. Michael Straczynski, Sense8 is, well, exactly as trippy as you’d expect a sci-fi drama created by those three to be. The series follows eight strangers who discover in quick succession that they’re linked by a single mind and soul, which makes them a target for certain mysterious forces. Thrills ensue in the form of cool superpowers, deadly chases, sinister conspiracies, and intricately choreographed fight scenes, all shot and edited together with dazzling precision.
But what makes Sense8 feel truly special is its emphasis on emotional connection. It’s a show that feels almost radical in its earnestness — in its plea for empathy, its faith in humanity, and its celebration for love. It wears its tender, beating heart on its sleeve, and invites you to touch it, and then asks if perhaps you wouldn’t like to open up your own heart to it, too. — Angie Han, Deputy Entertainment Editor
How to watch: Sense8 is now streaming on Netflix.
Whether you’re a big fan of League of Legends or have no idea who Jinx, Vi, and Jayce are, you’re guaranteed to smash through Arcane. The show’s gorgeous animation is the perfect vehicle for an excellent story about magic, betrayal, and family ties. Trust us: As soon as you enter the cities of Piltover and Zaun, you won’t want to leave until you’ve finished all nine episodes.* — B.E.
How to watch: Arcane is now streaming on Netflix.
Zoe Saldaña has spent much of the last few years in green makeup (for Guardians of the Galaxy) or in a motion capture suit (for Avatar). But in this beautiful, heart-wrenching adaptation of Tembi Locke’s memoir, Zoe Saldaña is just a human in love — and it is captivating.
As Amy, Saldaña travels to Florence to study art against her father’s advice. There she meets Lino, Eugenio Mastrandrea in an electric and swoon-worthy performance as a passionate Sicilian chef who is all in on Amy with his first glance. After a few false starts, a profoundly moving romance ensues, and we watch the pair’s love grow and evolve as life throws challenges their way. From Scratch is enthralling in its intensity, boasts a stellar cast (Danielle Deadwyler, Keith David, Giacomo Gianniotti, and more), and luxuriates in its gorgeous shots of food. You will fall in love with this couple and simply will not be able to stop watching or move on with your life until you find out how their story ends.* — K.G.
How to watch: From Scratch is now streaming on Netflix.
Inspired by Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name, The Haunting of Hill House is a remarkable feat of both horror and drama, as its cast of characters are forced to reckon with ghosts both literal and figurative. Alternating between past and present, the show explores the Crain family’s paranormal experiences at their childhood home, and all the ways the house’s ghosts followed them into adulthood. A bundle of plot twists, Easter eggs, and perfectly executed jump scares, The Haunting of Hill House is an exploration of fright as much as it is of feeling, with a supernatural story grounded in the complexities of family. After you fall in love with the show, be sure to watch the second installment in its anthology, The Haunting of Bly Manor. — Y.H.
How to watch: The Haunting of Hill House is now streaming on Netflix.
Gossip Girl meets Pride and Prejudice, and what more could you want? It’s the era of ballrooms, courtship, high society, and scandal, with monarch of gossip Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) keeping the elite in check. Based on the novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton is a fun, yearn-filled romance series, following the Bridgerton family’s pursuit of love as they try to appease both their own desires and society’s. Each season takes on a new couple, with the first following the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), and the second following Daphne’s brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), with — well, we won’t spoil it. Ridiculously ravishing romance, Bridgerton is yet another feat from TV veteran Shonda Rhimes and a must-watch for all the girlies that want to dance in pretty dresses. — Y.H.
How to watch: Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix.
Imagine having seven kids. Now imagine having seven kids with superpowers. The Umbrella Academy follows the story of seven children who were all born at the same time by different mothers around the world (cue the oohs and ahhs of sci-fi goodness), and who were all adopted by billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), who molded them into a superhero sibling team called The Umbrella Academy. After years of estrangement, the siblings reunite for their father’s funeral, where they realize his death is shrouded with more mystery than they imagined, and they may (or may not) have a role to play in an imminent apocalypse. What a funeral service! Based off Gerard Way’s (yes, My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way) incredible comic books, The Umbrella Academy is a cornucopia of geeky goodness and phenomenal television that’ll have you clicking “next episode” again and again. — Y.H.
How to watch: The Umbrella Academy is now streaming on Netflix.
Combine zombie outbreak with teen drama and you’ve got All of Us Are Dead. Based on the webtoon by Joo Dong-geun, the South Korean series was written by Chun Sung-Il, directed by Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-su, and includes superb cinematography from Park Se-seung. The series takes place during a pretty damn intense zombie apocalypse that emerges from Hyosan High School, wherein students balance fighting off their former classmates with…their crushes.* — Shannon Connellan, UK Editor
How to watch: All of Us Are Dead is now streaming on Netflix.
Developed by two drama veterans, Greg Berlanti (Dawson’s Creek, Everwood, Riverdale) and Sera Gamble (The Magicians, Supernatural), You was bound to be a hit. Adapted from Caroline Kepnes’ novels, the thriller series follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a New York bookstore manager who becomes obsessed with an aspiring writer. Obsession evolves to stalking evolves to… Well, we can’t tell you. You have to watch and find out! It’s a darkly magnetic show that deconstructs romantic comedy tropes and deeply investigates the roots of violent behavior. Disturbing and superb. — K.G.
How to watch: You is now streaming on Netflix.
Months after watching Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s comedy about 15-year-old Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her sublimely teenage woes, I’m still not sure what its naysayers expected. The show was never going to compromise on or depart from its creators’ signature sense of humor as it was first minted on The Mindy Project. It was never going to be the story of every Indian American teenager or every immigrant family, nor was it going to resolve Devi’s many flaws and misjudgments over the course of a single 10-episode season.
But Never Have I Ever does so much else. It puts Devi in full peril of her sexuality, grief, and a wee smidge of sociopathy. It has the best ensemble cast of any Kaling production (no disrespect to the rotating secondary characters of The Mindy Project, but perhaps a healthy dose of shade) and scenes that will leave you laughing, crying, or crawling out of your skin as you remember the blissful highs and nightmarish lows of adolescence. — Proma Khosla, Senior Entertainment Reporter
How to watch: Never Have I Ever is now streaming on Netflix.
The year is 1853, and Emperor Franz Joseph I of Austria needs a wife! The headstrong Elisabeth “Sisi” of Bavaria accompanies her demure sister Helene to meet Franz, as Helene has been groomed to wed the young monarch. Much to everyone’s surprise, Franz is completely taken with Sisi’s rebellious, self-assured, and unpredictable nature — but will the traditional empire fall for her as well?
The Empress is a sumptuous German period drama, full of ornate costumes, courtly maneuvering, and longing glances from opposite sides of a perfectly manicured garden. Don’t let the subtitles hold you back: This addicting, swoonworthy love story was the seventh most popular non-English series of 2022.* — K.G.
How to watch: The Empress is now streaming on Netflix.
German sci-fi show Dark starts with a missing child and ends with a whirlwind of time travel and biblical allegory. Set in the fictional German town of Winden, Dark follows the lives of four families who discover a wormhole underneath their local nuclear power plant and start questioning the impact it’s had on their lives. As time travel and vanishing children begin unraveling all the looming secrets within, the families are forced to confront who they actually may be to one another. — Y.H.
How to watch: Dark is now streaming on Netflix.
Cillian Murphy is captivating as Tommy Shelby, troubled head of the Birmingham gang the Peaky Blinders, known for sticking razors in their caps and slitting throats with them. He’s a thinker, and his elaborate plans, be they for money, family, or revenge, will always keep you gasping. As will the very real trauma Tommy and his brother silently shoulder from their horrific experience as trench diggers in WWI.
Peaky Blinders is a brutal, violent, and deeply affecting show with a raucous soundtrack and a fantastic cast (RIP Helen McCrory). It will swallow you whole with its authenticity and stunning cinematography. You’ll be shocked by how quickly you’ll find yourself rooting for these murderers, smugglers, and thieves — proof positive of the elegant writing behind each episode of this absolutely superb series. — K.G.
How to watch: Peaky Blinders is now streaming on Netflix.
The British Royals are a family that’s had more drama and dilemmas than you’ve had hot dinners. The Crown kicks off right before Queen Elizabeth II ascends to the throne and follows her trajectory from princess to queen, and the trials and tribulations that cropped up throughout her reign.
The drama! The intrigue! The suspense! But in all seriousness, you don’t have to be a Royalist to be completely gripped by this show. There’s a kind of unflinching, warts-and-all quality to this dramatisation of the real-life events that went on behind the scenes at Buck House. In the first two seasons, Claire Foy plays a young Queen Elizabeth getting to grips with her role as sovereign. In Season 3, the regal baton is passed to Olivia Colman, who plays a middle-aged Queen grappling with other challenges. If anything, watch for the standout performance from Helena Bonham-Carter as an imperious and troubled Princess Margaret, struggling to come to terms with life outside of the limelight. Season 4 moves into the love triangle between Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and Camilla Parker Bowles. After watching, you won’t look at the Royals in the same way again.* — Rachel Thompson, Senior UK Culture Reporter
How to watch: The Crown is now streaming on Netflix.
Based on the popular YA fantasy novels of the same name by Jonathan Stroud, Lockwood & Co. is a moody, supernatural teen mysteries series. In an alternate history, dangerous ghosts started appearing sometime in the ’80s, and only children can see them. That means in this dark and dangerous world, the best (and only) ghost hunters are teenagers. Enter Lucy Carlyle, Anthony Lockwood, and George Karim — three misfits struggling with past traumas who start their own ghost hunting agency and end up stumbling into a few conspiracies along the way. This is a spooky, atmospheric, and addicting show that will keep you guessing — and also leaving the lights on at night!* — K.G.
How to watch: Lockwood & Co. is now streaming on Netflix.
The most culturally significant project Netflix released in 2019, Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us revisits the case of the Central Park Five in excruciating detail. Examining the wrongful convictions of five Black and Latino men — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise — for rape in 1989 (for which they would be exonerated over a decade later) this poignant true crime miniseries offers a heart-wrenching look at the ongoing flaws in our justice system. A powerful watch, When They See Us highlights the insidious biases that plague our society and the vulnerable people put at risk.* — Alison Foreman, Entertainment Reporter
How to watch: When They See Us is now streaming on Netflix.
It’s rare that depictions of high school sexual exploits do anything but make you cringe. And yet, in the world of Sex Education, these scenes are the bedrock of a blissfully understanding, caring, and ever-evolving world that presents the best of the best in acceptance. Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, and Asa Butterfield lead as three friends sorting their way through Moordale Secondary School, its student body, and the trials of the heart that lie within. — A.F.
How to watch: Sex Education is now streaming on Netflix.
Liz Feldman’s Dead to Me is a genre-defying sensation. Is it a crime show, a buddy comedy, or a mystery? Folks, this series is all that and more. It’s unapologetically focused on women’s stories; its main characters are all over 40; and it times out at 30 minutes an episode. That’s what we in the biz call “a triumph.”
Christina Applegate found a fantastic role in Jen, an angry and sarcastic recent widow who is getting absolutely nothing out of her SoCal grief group — until she meets the impossibly nice Judy (a criminally charming Linda Cardellini). Judy and Jen become fast friends, but how much does Jen really know about her new companion? With all its mystery, murder, and subterfuge, Dead to Me remains a funny and optimistic watch. Thanks to the bubbly chemistry of the two leads and an inspired casting of James Marsden, Dead to Me goes down like a nice glass of wine, which Jen and Judy consume in abundance. — K.G.
How to watch: Dead to Me is now streaming on Netflix.
Based on celebrated author Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, Alias Grace is an engrossing psychological mystery. A fictionalized telling of a real-life 1843 murder, the mini-series investigates the sanity and guilt of convicted murderess Grace Marks (Sarah Gadon), who has been imprisoned for 15 years but has no memory of the incident. Psychiatrist Dr. Simon evaluates Grace and becomes more connected to (and confused by) his subject the more he learns about her past.
Written by Sarah Polley (Women Talking) and directed by Mary Harron (American Psycho), this 2017 adaptation honors its source material with aplomb. The cast, which includes Anna Paquin, sparkles, and the tension is palpable. An addicting and eviscerating watch that you won’t be able to stop thinking about!* — K.G.
How to watch: Alias Grace is now streaming on Netflix.
Stranger Things is a great sci-fi series. With roots in horror and coming-of-age arcs, there is so much about these four seasons that is so satisfying. Each season builds itself on an expanding flow of tension and release, of mystery and explosive action, interwoven with growing personal relationships and government conspiracies that make each step forward in the story that much more engaging.
The series begins in Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s, and something strange is going on. A sort of interdimensional rift has been opened beneath the rural town. A young girl, Eleven, who is tapped into that that Upside Down dimension, escapes her captors and teams up with a group of kids to put a stop to the terror that has entered the world. As the seasons go on, the threats morph, but that element of horror and unabashed ’80s vibe stays strong, giving Stranger Things a really strong and (mostly) consistent sense of style and narrative. — Kellen Beck, Entertainment Reporter
How to watch: Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.
If you’re still grumbling to yourself about the last season of Game of Thrones and need a new medieval series to cleanse your palate, The Last Kingdom will certainly do the trick. Adapted from Bernard Cornwell’s historical fiction novels The Saxon Series, The Last Kingdom concerns itself in the tumultuous period of Britain’s past when the Vikings and the Anglo-Saxons were in constant conflict for territory. Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon) is an Anglo-Saxon warrior who, as a boy, was ripped from his ancestral home and raised by Danes. Because of his unique position occupying both cultures, and his impressive battle prowess, Uhtred finds himself a key player in King Alfred’s quest to unite the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms.
With a sparkling cast of fresh faces (David Dawson, Eliza Butterworth, Millie Brady, to name a few), thrilling battle sequences, and an endless parade of fantastic Viking braids, this exciting investigation of civility, savagery, and honor will leave you energized and ready for more. To Bebbanburg!!! — K.G.
How to watch: The Last Kingdom is now streaming on Netflix.
After their husbands and long-term business partners announce they’ve been secretly in love for decades, high-strung Grace (Jane Fonda) and crunchy, hippie Frankie (Lily Tomlin) are forced into an unlikely friendship and roommate-ship when the only place they have left to live is the La Jolla beach house their families co-own. This is The Odd Couple for the modern era, a comedy that insists that everyone, no matter their age, can have their fair share of high jinks. (Wait until you get to the episodes about trying to use vibrators with arthritis.)
It’s a deeply charming, zany, and lovable show with a stellar cast featuring Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, June Diane Raphael, and Baron Vaughn. Created by Marta Kauffman (co-creator of Friends!) and Howard J. Morris, Grace and Frankie is a perfect comfort watch that will leave you feeling like you should give your best friend a call.* — K.G.
How to watch: Grace and Frankie is now streaming on Netflix.
Set in the ’90s in Northern Ireland during the Troubles (sectarian conflict between nationalists and unionists), Derry Girls follows teenagers Erin, Clare, Michelle, and Orla, who attend Our Lady Immaculate convent school in the town of Derry. And yes, there’s James, too.
Created and written by Lisa McGee, who grew up in Derry, the show examines what daily life during the Troubles was like, and presents a fresh, stereotype-shaking portrayal of Northern Irish women. As Mashable’s Rachel Thompson writes, “An inaccurate — and extremely irritating — TV and film stereotype is doing a disservice to the women of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Often, in TV and films, female characters from the island of Ireland are portrayed as victims. But, Derry Girls…is turning that tired-out trope on its head.” Plus, the soundtrack is packed with ’90s nostalgia.* — S.C., R.T.
How to watch: Derry Girls is now streaming on Netflix.
