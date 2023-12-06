Shiba Inu: SHIB Price Prediction for September 2023 – Watcher Guru

The relaunch of the Shibarium layer-2 network failed to make SHIB rally in the indices. Despite multiple efforts from the team to revive the dog-themed token, Shiba Inu is attracting bearish sentiments rather than bullish ones. SHIB did not delete its fifth ‘zero’ after the Shibarium launch and is moving backward in the charts rather than forward. The development is causing panic among investors, as Shibarium was seen as a solution to sustainably scale up Shiba Inu’s price.

Nonetheless, now that August was bad for Shiba Inu, will September 2023 change its fortunes? In the article, we will highlight how high or low Shiba Inu trades in September next month.

Leading on-chain metrics and price prediction firm Changelly painted a ‘bittersweet’ forecast for Shiba Inu in September 2023. The ‘bitter’ estimate is that SHIB will fail to delete its fifth ‘zero’ even in September next month. SHIB will trade with five zeros for the next 30 days. The ‘sweet’ estimation is that SHIB could spike 10% from its current price of $0.000007 by the end of September.

According to the price prediction, Shiba Inu could reach a maximum high of $0.000008988 next month. However, the prediction forecasted that Shibarium might not help SHIB scale up in price this time around. The network is novice and needs more time to revive SHIB’s prospects in the charts.

Read here for a realistic price prediction on when Shibarium could make SHIB’s price reach the $0.01 mark. The 1-cent dream is the goal of all SHIB investors, and the majority of holders are in for the long term.

At press time, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.000007 levels and is down close to 2.5% in the 24-hour day trade. SHIB is also down nearly 91% from its all-time high of $0.00008616, which it reached in October 2021.

