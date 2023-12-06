Amazon Prime Video September 2023 Schedule: New TV & Movie Release Dates – ComingSoon.net

By Tudor Leonte

The sophomore season of The Wheel of Time and The Boys spin-off are topping the Amazon Prime Video September 2023 schedule.

September 1 is the date The Wheel of Time fans were waiting for as that’s when the Amazon-owned streamer will release season 2 of the popular series. The sophomore season follows the journey of Rand al’Thor, a modest farm boy who discovers his identity as The Dragon Reborn, as a group of formidable sorceresses strives to shield him from the clutches of the Dark One. The Wheel of Time Season 2 stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Sophie Okonedo, Kae Alexander, Madeleine Madden, Zoë Robins, Michael McElhatton, Marcus Rutherford, Josha Stradowski, Priyanka Bose, Taylor Napier, Emmanuel Imani, and more.

On September 29, Prime Video will add Gen V, the anticipated The Boys spin-off, to its available content. Starring an ensemble cast led by Jaz Sinclair and Patrick Schwarzenegger, the series delves into the experiences of hormonally charged and fiercely competitive young-adult superheroes as they navigate the trials of university.

