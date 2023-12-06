Roland Quandt has shared new details about the Surface Laptop Studio 2, one of several new devices that Microsoft is expected to reveal later this month. To recap, Windows Central outlined in July that the next Surface Laptop Studio would launch without AMD Ryzen options. Instead, the laptop was rumoured to be a minor refresh of sorts, with Microsoft tweaking the first generation’s design and including more powerful CPU and GPU options.
Contrary to earlier suggestions, Quandt claims that Microsoft will only sell the Surface Laptop Studio 2 with the Core i7-13800H, a 14-core and 20-thread part from Intel’s Raptor Lake-H family. While it would be unusual for Microsoft to offer a single processor option for its flagship laptop, the Core i7-13800H should handily outperform the Core i5-11300H and Core i7-11370H that power the original Surface Laptop Studio. Additionally, Microsoft will complement the Core i7-13800H with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU, 16 GB or 32 GB of RAM and 512 GB or 1 TB of storage.
According to Quandt, Microsoft will include more USB Type-C ports for the second-generation Surface Laptop Studio as well, presumably Thunderbolt 4 ports to boot. Other areas will remain unchanged though, including the original model’s 14.4-inch PixelSense display, which outputs at 2,400 x 1,600 pixels in a 3:2 aspect ratio. In short, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 should prove to be a powerful upgrade over its predecessor, albeit one that you may struggle to tell apart from Microsoft’s first attempt.
Purchase the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Core i5-1235U/8 GB RAM/512 GB storage) on Amazon
WinFuture & @rquandt
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 to launch with improved I/O but only Intel Core i7-13800H processor option – Notebookcheck.net
Roland Quandt has shared new details about the Surface Laptop Studio 2, one of several new devices that Microsoft is expected to reveal later this month. To recap, Windows Central outlined in July that the next Surface Laptop Studio would launch without AMD Ryzen options. Instead, the laptop was rumoured to be a minor refresh of sorts, with Microsoft tweaking the first generation’s design and including more powerful CPU and GPU options.