Amazon Prime Day 2023 Apple AirPods steal: These Apple Airpods are only $90 during Prime Day – CBS News

By Carolin Lehmann, Kaylyn McKenna, Lily Rose
AirPods under $100? You can find them at Amazon Prime Day 2023 — one of many hot tech sales we’re seeing. Just about anyone will love the budget-minded 2nd generation Apple AirPods. They’re not the latest model, but they’re still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.
Retailing for $159 at Apple, they’re on sale for just $90 at Amazon today. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music). Plus, you truly can’t beat the price.
Hurry — this AirPod deal will go fast.
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 (reduced from $159)
Check out the brand new AirPods Pro 2, now on discount at Amazon, plus more deals on top-rated Apple earbud and headphone models.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $199 (reduced from $249)
The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too — up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case. You’ll save $40 on them when you buy at Amazon as an Amazon Prime member.
Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $140 (reduced from $179)
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They’re also compatible with Siri.
Apple AirPods Max, $450 (regularly $549)
From the new luxury Apple Watch Ultra to the more affordable Apple Watch SE, these smartwatches make excellent accessories. They’re all on sale now at Amazon.
Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.
The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors.
Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $280 with Prime (reduced from $399)
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS (45mm), $310 wtih Prime (regularly $429)
The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it’s also optimized for diving and water sports.
The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.
The Apple Watch Ultra is now at its lowest price ever at Amazon, so pick it up while you can.
Apple Watch Ultra, $780 (reduced from $799)
The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.
Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $200 with Prime (reduced from $279)
If you want to save on a new MacBook, consider these highly-rated options.
The new MacBook offers a larger display while maintaining the sleek, lightweight design that MacBook Air users know and love. The updated laptop includes the powerful Apple M2 chip for ultra-fast processing. It features a fanless design, which Apple says allows the laptop to run almost silently.
The new 15.3-inch MacBook Air starts at $1,299 on Apple’s website, but select color options are on sale now at Amazon. Right now you’ll score the best deal on the 256 GB Apple MacBook in the shade “space gray.”
15.3″ Apple MacBook Air (space gray, 256 GB), $1,199 (reduced from $1,299)
The new 2023 MacBook Pro features Apple’s latest M2 processor chip for faster performance and improved processing capabilities. It also offers an improved 18-hour battery life and an improved camera.
The latest MacBook is available in two screen sizes: 14.2 inches and 16.2 inches. The screen features Apple’s Liquid Retina XDR display.
Buyers also have a number of choices when it comes to specs. There are two versions of the M2 chip to choose from: M2 Pro and M2 Max. M2 Pro has up to 12 CPU, up to 19 GPU and up to 32 GB of memory. M2 Max has 12 CPU, up to 38 GPU and up to 96 GB of memory.
14.2″ Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU), $1,799 (reduced from $1,999)
16.2″ Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (12‑core CPU and 19‑core GPU), $2,299 (reduced from $2,499)
This is one of the best deals you’re going to be able to find on a MacBook. Right now, the 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 chip is only $800. This lightweight MacBook features Retina display, an impressive 18-hour battery life and fast performance. There is a 2022 edition out, so this is a slightly older model — however, it is unbeatable deal for a new MacBook.
13″ MacBook Air (2020), $750 (reduced from $999)
A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (three pounds) 14-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that’s brighter than the MacBook Air.
14″ Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 chip, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $1,999 (regularly $2,499)
Find these iPads on sale now at Amazon for Prime Day 2023.
The latest edition in Apple’s classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple’s True Tone technology. It has Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9’s A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your holiday travels without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.
The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models.
Apple iPad 10, $380 with Prime (regularly $449)
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $250 (reduced from $329)
Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (silver), $390 (reduced from $479)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle’s on sale on Amazon, too.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $324 (reduced from $398)
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Available in five colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $559 (reduced from $599)
The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the space gray model (pictured) with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $650 (reduced from $749)
Apple’s high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It’s compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard.
Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad Pro 5 (12.9 inch) (space gray), $1,049 (reduced from $1,100)
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple’s external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
The Apple iPad Mini retails for $499 on Apple’s website, but Amazon currently has it marked down to $380 for Amazon Prime members.
Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $380 with Prime (reduced from $499)
Once you’ve found the perfect iPad, be sure to protect it with a top-rated cover. Here are top-rated accessories for the Apple iPad, including the Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Smart Folio cover. And while they’re not all on sale right now, they’re all worth a look.
The Apple Pencil is designed for drawing or writing on the Apple iPad. The second-generation device is the latest Apple Pencil. It is compatible with all the latest models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini.
Apple Pencil 2, $89 (regularly $129)
If you want to add a keyboard to your iPad, consider Apple’s Magic Keyboard. It connects to the iPad through Bluetooth.
Apple Magic Keyboard, $99
The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Listed at $99 at Apple, it’s just $94 Amazon.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $94 (regularly $99)
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that is running now through July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.
Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.
Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
Carolin Lehmann is an expert in health, fitness, furniture, apparel, gift guides and books for CBS Essentials. She’s always testing new products to recommend. Some of her current favorites include Stanley cups and Alo Yoga workout sets.
First published on July 11, 2023 / 12:56 PM EDT
