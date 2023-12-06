How is Musk's new AI tool different from ChatGPT, understand here – ఇండియా హెరాల్డ్ గ్రూప్ అఫ్ పబ్లిషర్స్ ప్రై లిమిటెడ్ – India Herald Group of Publishers P LIMITED

Elon Musk’s company xAI has launched its AI tool Grok. Its access has been given to twitter Premium Plus users. The monthly charge of X Premium Plus in india is Rs 1,300.

Elon Musk’s company xAI has launched its Grok AI tool. It has currently been released for some selected users. xAI’s Grok is different from Google’s Bard and Open AI’s Chat GPT. Although it gives the same answers as both these chatbots, it has been trained differently. xAI wrote that its purpose is to answer almost anything and, even more difficult, even suggest what questions to ask.

Grok of Elon Musk’s company will be released for all X Premium users after testing. Apart from this, it has also been given access to X i.e. twitter which will also give you information related to Twitter. The company has launched Grok after training it for 2 months. According to the company’s blog, GROC-1 outperforms GPT-3.5, a free version of ChatGPT.

This chatbot also funnily answers your questions. While in Chat GPT you have to spend 20 dollars for real-time information, you can use Grok through X Premium. If you have already subscribed to X Premium, then you will use it for free.

Empowering 140+ Indians within and abroad with entertainment, infotainment, credible, independent, issue based journalism oriented latest updates on politics, movies.

India Herald Group of Publishers P LIMITED is MediaTech division of prestigious Kotii Group of Technological Ventures R&D P LIMITED, Which is core purposed to be empowering 760+ crore people across 230+ countries of this wonderful world.

India Herald Group of Publishers P LIMITED is New Generation Online Media Group, which brings wealthy knowledge of information from PRINT media and Candid yet Fluid presentation from electronic media together into digital media space for our users.

With the help of dedicated journalists team of about 450+ years experience; India Herald Group of Publishers Private LIMITED is the first and only true digital online publishing media groups to have such a dedicated team. Dream of empowering over 1300 million Indians across the world to stay connected with their mother land [from Web, Phone, Tablet and other Smart devices] multiplies India Herald Group of Publishers Private LIMITED team energy to bring the best into all our media initiatives such as https://www.indiaherald.com

source