What's New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: February 24th, 2023 – What's on Netflix



Outer Banks and The Strays top the Netflix charts with 11 new titles now streaming.

We Have a Ghost is now streaming – Picture: Netflix

Happy Friday and as we get ready for the weekend, Netflix has dropped 11 new titles made up of 4 new movies and 7 new series. Here’s a breakdown of everything new on Netflix and what’s trending the Netflix top 10s for February 24th, 2023.

Sadly, there’s nothing planned to hit Netflix over the weekend but plenty is coming next week as we cross into a brand-new month.

On the removal front, next week we’ll see Darren Brown’s The Push depart Netflix and over 40 movies and series are scheduled to leave Netflix US on March 1st.

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family

Director: Christopher Landon

Cast: Jennifer Coolidge, David Harbour, Tig Notaro

Writer: Christopher Landon, Geoff Manaugh

Runtime: 126 min / 2h 6m

Originally scheduled to release in 2022, we finally have our hands on the new ensemble comedy adapted from the short story on VICE.

What can you expect from the new movie that comes from the director of Happy Death Day 2U and Freaky? Here’s the logline:

“After finding a ghost with a murky past haunting their new house, a family becomes internet sensations — and the targets of a shadowy government agency.”

Unfortunately, We Have a Ghost has earned our first “STOP” review of the year.

Our review concluded:

“The notable stars involved are not always front and center and the gifted writer/director Christopher Landon seems off his game in this lackluster and often baffling family romp.”



Number of episodes: 10

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey

Writer: Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate, Josh Pate

Runtime: 50 min

Arriving on Netflix yesterday and shooting straight up the Netflix charts is the third season of Outer Banks.

Throughout the ten episodes, the Pogues face plenty of new challenges as their time on the remote island they stumbled on at the end of season 2 swiftly ends.

Also, don’t forget Netflix has also renewed the series for a fourth outing.



Number of episodes: 10

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Sport

Cast: Will Buxton, Jack Nicholls, Lewis Hamilton

Runtime: 40 mins

Awards: Nominated for 1 BAFTA Award5 wins & 15 nominations total

Ahead of the Formula 1 season returning to our screens in the coming weeks, we’re now able to take a look back at last season to see the trials and tribulations of the F1 teams looking to win the world championship.

Box to Box Films returns for its signature series with plenty of drama and intrigue.



What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.

Founder of What’s on Netflix and based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013. Kasey maintains the what’s new library, keeps the coming soon lists up-to-date and writes about new and upcoming Netflix movies, series and games. Contact: kasey@whats-on-netflix.com



