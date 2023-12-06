Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 3 – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The correction might have started on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 2.28% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is coming back to the local support level of $213.1. If the daily closure happens below it, the fall may continue to the $210-$212 area. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is not so clear as the price is far from the key levels. At the moment, one should focus on the interim zone of $210. If the pressure on it continues, there is a high possibility to see a test of the support of $204.8 by the end of the week.

A little bit more of a positive picture can be seen the daily chart against BTC. However, the rate of BNB remains below the level of 0.007873, which means that bears are still more powerful than bulls.

In this case, one still can expect a drop to the 0.0077 mark soon.

BNB is trading at $213.2 at press time.

