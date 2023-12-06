New Marvel Series Could Be Disaster For Disney Plus – ScreenGeek

The decision to turn Batgirl into a tax write-off was essentially unheard of. Now, however, it seems to be happening with more projects by the day. And, as it turns out, Marvel even reportedly considered giving Echo the tax write-off treatment.

The upcoming Disney Plus series is intended to follow the titular character who was first introduced in Hawkeye. Unfortunately, the studio hasn’t felt too hot about the show, and it looks like turning the project into a tax write-off was a serious consideration. At least, that’s what studio stuntman Chris Brewster shared after appearing on the Ikuzo Unscripted podcast.

Brewster has worked on several Marvel projects as a stunt coordinator. This includes Netflix’s Daredevil series which will soon be followed with Disney Plus’s Daredevil: Born Again. Unfortunately, he notes that Born Again will be much different than its predecessor, and brought up Echo as a comparison while also mentioning the tax write-off consideration.

“Echo isn’t out yet but I’ve heard it is just as bad,” said Brewster. “I’d heard they were going to Batgirl it because they weren’t happy with it, and now they’re doing reshoots and they’re planning on airing it, but I think that could also do with the fact that there’s a strike, and there’s not a lot of content right now, so they’re like ‘Well, we have it made already’.”

As such, Echo is still being released on Disney Plus. But they will be taking a different approach with the series which could be an indicating factor of its quality. The series is intended to be released in its entirety, which will be a first for Marvel, on Disney Plus. Fans will be able to stream the series on November 29, 2023. So we’ll know for sure whether it’s a hit or a last-minute attempt at releasing something during the writers strike.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates as we have them.

