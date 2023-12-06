The 100 Very Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals to Shop Now – Real Simple

Score deals on Dyson, Apple, J.A. Henckels, iRobot Roomba, Ninja, Brooklinen, and Neutrogena—up to 75 percent off.
Surprise! Amazon is having a massive sale this weekend with huge Black Friday-level deals on literally everything. And the prices are cheaper than ever.
While Black Friday is technically on November 24, Amazon is dropping major discounts early with deals galore on home, tech, kitchen, fashion, and beauty—all starting today. During Amazon’s Black Friday shopping event, you’ll find millions of markdowns on items from popular brands including Dyson vacuums, Apple AirPods, Bissell cleaners, Gap sweaters, Vitamix blenders, Warner’s bras, and yes, even hard-to-get Laneige lip sleeping masks for up to 75 percent off.
With Black Friday sales starting this weekend, shoppers have more time to score discounts ahead of the holiday rush. That means spending more time with friends and family, and less time waiting for big deals to drop. And if you’re not an Amazon Prime member yet, it might be time to sign up. In addition to scoring great existing deals, Prime members can save more with exclusive discounts and get access to perks like Prime Video and complimentary two-day shipping. Read: your packages will be by your front door in no time.
Bissell’s ultra-popular Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner is back on sale at its cheapest price this month. The best-seller is loved by editors and shoppers for its ability to suck up forever stains, sticky substances, and pet messes. Reviewers use the Bissell cleaner on carpets, upholstered furniture, and car seats to make surfaces “look and smell brand new.” All you have to do is fill the tank with water and cleaning solution, spray the trouble area, and watch the hose suck up all the gunk. The Bissell spot cleaner has been bought more than 70,000 times in the past month, so act fast before it sells out, or worse, is no longer discounted.
This Warner’s Easy Does It Bra is another must-see pick, especially now while it’s up to 64 percent off. The wireless bra is a shopper favorite, which is why it has earned more than 29,500 five-star ratings from people who confirm it’s soft and supportive. Some reviewers even say it’s so comfortable, you’ll “forget you have it on.” This bra is made with stretchy fabric that hugs and smoothes curves without wires or wonky seams. You can get it in 13 colors, but this rosewater hue is the cheapest at only $15.
If you haven’t replaced your bed pillows in the past two years, it’s time for an upgrade. Luckily, Amazon is slashing prices on tons of bedding, including this Bedsure pillow set that’s on sale for $27. The down-alternative pillows are made with a breathable fill that’ll keep you from overheating while supporting your head, neck, and shoulders. The pillows are available in soft, medium, and firm textures to accommodate back, side, or stomach sleepers. Some Amazon shoppers even swear the experience feels like “sleeping on a cloud.” Snap it up in standard, queen, or king size sets while it’s on sale ahead of Black Friday.
Tons of Apple products are already on sale before the official start of Black Friday, giving you a sneak peek of what’s to come before the crowd. Find deals on Apple AirPods starting at $99, Apple Watches up to $100 off, and travel-friendly Apple AirTags that are on sale and have an additional coupon. You can also score sales on Apple iPads and MacBook laptops for up to $249 off. Plus, find tons of other accessories on sale, including AirPods Max Headphones that cancel out noise and deliver clear, pristine sound.
Home decor, furniture, and appliances are all marked down to their Black Friday prices—and they’re from brands you already love. Popular options include top-rated Levoit air purifiers, Ashley Furniture lift-top coffee tables, and editor-loved Brooklinen duvet covers and sheet sets. You can bet this list also has deals on seasonal decor like this festive sparkling cinnamon Yankee Candle jar and National Tree Company’s pre-lit artificial Christmas tree that’s up to 55 percent off. You’ll also discover clever organizing items like stylish under-the-sink shelves and this pretty three-layer jewelry box.
Dyson, iRobot Roomba, and Shark vacuum cleaners are heavily marked down with prices slashed in half ahead of Black Friday. That includes sales on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums like this Wi-Fi Connected i3 pick, this j5+ Self-Emptying option, and this classic Roomba 694 best-seller for up to $400 off. You can also save big on popular finds like Bissell’s Little Green carpet cleaner and this editor-approved electric spin scrubber that virtually does the work for you. Another deal to watch is on this best-selling car vacuum cleaner that has more than 165,000 five-star ratings and is 51 percent off.
Make cooking holiday dinners and everyday meals a breeze with time-saving kitchen gadgets, cookware, and appliances that start at just $12. Pots, pans, and casserole dishes are marked down from top brands like Lodge and Le Creuset. You’ll also save tons on beloved Ninja air fryers, Vitamix self-cleaning blenders, and KitchenAid stand mixers—all of which speed up the meal prep process. Several J.A Henckels kitchen knives are also marked down, including the now-$60 chef’s knife, a 15-piece knife block set, and this classic collectors set that’s $99 off.
Giving your home a refresh doesn’t always mean redecorating. Upgrade your space with smart appliances and nifty tech that’ll make life much easier from popular names like Google, Marshall, Sony, and Ring for up to $150 off. Consider these Wi-Fi home plugs that turn every appliance into a smart one; you can control lights, TVs, and speakers via the app or smart assistant, like Amazon Alexa. And if your TV isn’t matching your aesthetic, check out the Samsung The Frame TV that goes into “art mode” when not in use aka the screen displays an elegant painting instead of, well, a blank screen.
Get your closet ready for winter events and holiday gatherings with cute sweater dresses, comfy leggings, and pretty sweaters starting at $7. During the weekend sale, you’ll discover fashion items for everyday wear like this cute chunky knit cardigan, warm fleece-lined leggings, and casual shirt jackets, also known as “shackets.” And no sale is actually a sale unless popular brands are involved, which is why this list features discounts on Hanes crewneck sweaters, editor-loved Brooks running sneakers, Shapermint wireless bras, and Lucky Brand boots up to 44 percent off.
With cold weather on the horizon, you might want to stock up on winter beauty essentials and anti-aging skincare while prices are this steeply discounted. The wildly popular Cosrx snail mucin repairing essence and all-in-one facial cream are both marked down for up to 40 percent off. Additionally, this Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair under-eye cream that was bought more than 10,000 times in the past month is on sale for $17 right now. You can also save on the mega-loved Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask that’s on sale in this fall caramel apple option. And don’t forget about hair care—Revlon’s One-Step hair dryer brush is 42 percent off, the Dyson Airwrap Complete styler is a whopping $119 off with a coupon, and this biotin shampoo and conditioner set is just $25 right now.
There are so many more Amazon deals happening this weekend, but to see the very best, be sure to scroll through the list below.
