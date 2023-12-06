Max to replace HBO Max and fold in Warner Bros. Discovery Plus – Polygon

Filed under:

The new streaming service will consolidate HBO Max and Discovery Plus

Warner Bros. just announced that it will be consolidating its HBO Max and Discovery Plus streaming services into a single channel dubbed simply Max. The new service combines all existing programming currently available on HBO Max and Discovery Plus, including The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Deadliest Catch, and Succession.

Max will also be the home of new programming like Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, and A Knight of Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight in addition to in-development projects based on The Big Bang Theory, Harry Potter, and The Conjuring properties.

Discovery Plus and its programming will continue to be available as a lower-priced, standalone service. However, if you currently subscribe to HBO Max, here’s what you need to know.

2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

4 concurrent streams, up to 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads, Dolby Atmos sound quality

The current features offered by the HBO Max ad-free annual plan are comparable to the Max Ultimate plan, but that plan costs roughly $50 less; you’re just restricted to 30 offline downloads. If you’re looking to lock in a lower rate for your annual plan while keeping the same streaming quality, you might want to think about subscribing to an HBO Max annual plan now.

