Verizon holiday deal: Guaranteed trade-in for new phones. Plus watches, tablets, Netflix – all on us – Verizon

NEW YORK – Verizon is offering customers deals they can’t get anywhere else this holiday season, with savings that will last all year long. From our guaranteed-trade in offer for your old phone to free tablets and watches — and even exclusive deals on streaming services — Verizon has you covered with the products you love.

Verizon customers – either new customers, or existing customers adding a new line of service – with Samsung and Google pixel phones are eligible for Verizon’s guaranteed trade-in offer. That’s any model, any condition, guaranteed – plus two extra tech gifts for free.

For Samsung1: Starting November 16, new customers can get up to $1,800 in savings by trading in their old Samsung phone for the new Samsung Galaxy S23+ with an Unlimited Ultimate plan – along with the Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G, on us (service required for watch and tablet).

For Google Pixel2: Starting November 16, new customers can get up to $1,900 in savings when they trade in their old Pixel phone for the new Pixel 8 Pro on an Unlimited Ultimate plan – along with the Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G, on us (service required for watch and tablet).

Existing Verizon customers trading in their old Samsung or Pixel phones are eligible for up to $800 off of the new phones – and the accessories on us – when adding a new line with select mobile plans.

Visit verizon.com/holidaymediahub today to check out all of our great holiday deals.

Verizon customers also get exclusive offers from the best streaming content services – with even more stackable savings with myPlan mobile plans – through Verizon’s +play subscription hub.

This holiday season, Verizon customers can get one year of Netflix included with the purchase of a one-year subscription of Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or a seasonal subscription of NBA League Pass Premium3.

This exclusive offer amounts to $240 in annual savings and is only for Verizon customers. And if you’ve got a myPlan mobile plan, you save even more off of the annual subscription by using the +play monthly credit perk, which is $10 for $15 in credits to use on any subscription through the platform.

+play is Verizon’s one-stop-shop to discover, purchase and save on subscription services. The platform features over 30 partners across entertainment, lifestyle, gaming, fitness and more, with special savings exclusive to Verizon customers. Learn more about this limited-time offer by visiting verizon.com/plusplay.

1.Samsung: $999.99 (256 GB only) device payment or full retail purchase w/ new smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate plan req'd first. Less $1,000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Excludes phones with activation lock turned on, unidentifiable device model or on Lost/Stolen list. Watch/Tablet: Up to $549.99 device payment purchase w/new line on eligible plan req'd per watch/tablet. Less up to $549.99 promo credit per device applied over 36 mos; 0% APR. All promo credits for phone/watch/tablet offers end if eligibility req's per device are no longer met.

2. Google Pixel: Phone: $999.99 (128 GB only) device payment or full retail purchase w/new smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate plan req'd first. Less $1,000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Excludes phones with activation lock turned on, unidentifiable device model or on Lost/Stolen list. Watch/Tablet: Up to $549.99 device payment purchase w/new line on eligible plan req'd per watch/tablet. Less up to $549.99 promo credit per device applied over 36 mos; 0% APR. All promo credits for phone/watch/tablet offers end if eligibility req's per device are no longer met.

3. +play BOGO offer: One (1) year Netflix Premium offer period begins from activation of Qualifying Service. One (1) Netflix Premium offer per eligible Verizon account. Offer is non-refundable.Offer only applies to new subscribers of the Qualifying Service and new and existing subscribers of Netflix. Qualifying Services include annual subscription to the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or seasonal subscription to NBA League Pass Premium. You will be billed the full cost of the Qualifying Service upfront; after one year, you will be billed monthly at the then-current rate unless you cancel. NBA League Pass will end after the season. After one year Netflix Premium promo period, you will be billed monthly at the then-current rate unless you cancel. While supplies last. Add’l terms apply. Manage your services anytime at +play Manage dashboard. Offer ends Dec. 28, 2023. WHERE SAVINGS IS CALLED OUT: Savings based on Netflix Premium monthly retail plan price.

