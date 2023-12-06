Key Nothing Phone (2) specifications and tentative launch window revealed by new leak – Notebookcheck.net

While the Nothing Phone (1) was revered as a well-rounded device, our in-depth review determined it was above average, at best. To Nothing’s credit, it has fixed some of the Phone (1)’s issues since launch. Those looking forward to its successor will be pleased to know MySmartPrice has revealed some important specs of the Nothing Phone (2). It will be launched sometime in Q3 2023, the report says.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei said the smartphone would launch as a "more premium" alternative to the Phone (1). It will supposedly run an "unannounced" Snapdragon 8 processor, likely the 8+ Gen 2 (tentative)- a significant upgrade over its predecessor’s Snapdragon 778G+. Unfortunately, it will almost certainly drive the Nothing Phone (2)’s price up unless Nothing pulls off some OnePlus-like shenanigans.

The smartphone, codenamed A065, will pack a 120 Hz AMOLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate, a 5,000 mAh battery, up to 12 GB of memory and 256 GB of internal storage. Specifics of the display/RAM/storage are unknown, but Nothing will probably have to cheap out on those to keep costs low. Given how similar the Nothing Ear (2) is to the Nothing Ear (1), one can expect many design cues of the Phone (1) to be carried over to the Phone (2).

MySmartPrice

source