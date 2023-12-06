Roku Stock Falls After Disclosure of $425M Cash in Collapsed Silicon Valley Bank – The Wall Street Journal

LIVE COVERAGE | CONCLUDED

Last Updated:

March 11, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST

9 months ago

By

Sabela Ojea

The Roku Inc in Times Square. (BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Roku said late Friday that nearly a quarter of its cash balance is held at the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank and is largely uninsured.

The popular streaming platform provider said in a securities filing that SVB holds $487 million of its $1.9 billion cash position. Shares of Roku fell around 5% in aftermarket trading to $57 after the disclosure.

"At this time, the company does not know to what extent the Company will be able to recover its cash on deposit at SVB," Roku said in the filing, acknowledging that its deposits with SVB "are largely uninsured."

