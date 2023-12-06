AVAX Price Predictions: Where Will Alibaba Take the Avalanche Crypto? – InvestorPlace

Millions of People Will Be Blindsided in 2024. Will You Be One of Them?

AVAX could benefit from a partnership with Alibaba

Avalanche ( AVAX-USD ) price predictions are worth checking out on Monday as traders react to rumors of a deal with Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ).

According to these rumors, Avalanche will act as a validator for Alibaba Cloud. This will have it offering Node-as-a-Service to the company. This is a concept Avalanche is working on to allow for “blockchain node maintenance” and security.

The idea of Avalanche teaming up with a major e-commerce player like Alibaba is welcome to investors. It’s a potential sign that the blockchain company’s efforts are paying off — a payoff could transfer to the AVAX crypto.

Let’s get into what the experts are expecting from Avalanche with a look at the latest price predictions.

Most of these AVAX price predictions are positive compared to its price of $12.73 as of this writing. Investors will also note that Avalanche is down 5% over the prior 24-hour period as of Monday afternoon. The crypto’s trading volume over that same period of time is up 58.5%.

