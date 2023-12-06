Terra (LUNA) Chain to Be Halted, Here's Why and When – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Terra (LUNA) has notified its users of an upcoming temporary halt to the chain. Users are thus expected to take note, as the Terra chain might see some downtime during the period indicated.

Terra is set to receive a major upgrade, Terra Core v2.4.0, via the Phoenix Software Upgrade Proposal.

The Terra community has voted to pass the Phoenix software upgrade v2.4, with the proposal approved on-chain. Prop 4737 was approved by the Terra (LUNA) community with 98.22% “Yes” votes and 1.78% “No” votes. The total turnout was 53.7%.

Following the passing of prop 4737 to upgrade Terra Core to v2.4, the chain will halt at block height 5994365 (approximately 18 Jul. 1 pm UTC). We don’t anticipate extended downtime and will update when we’re producing blocks again.https://t.co/mXGXEYNIok

In a Twitter announcement, Terra makes it known that following the passage of the proposal to upgrade Terra Core to v2.4, the chain will halt at block height 5994365, estimated to be July 18, at 1:00 p.m. UTC.

According to Terra, it does not expect an extended period of downtime and will update users when the chain starts producing blocks on the specified day.

On June 30, Terraform Labs upgraded Pisco, a testnet chain, and implemented several changes. These modifications will be incorporated into the Phoenix-1 mainnet by Phoenix software upgrade v2.4.

Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has declared support for the Terra (LUNA) network upgrade. On July 18, deposits and withdrawals of LUNA tokens will be stopped one hour earlier, at noon (UTC). However, throughout the network update, LUNA trading will not be impacted.

LUNA, the native asset of the new Terra 2.0 chain, is responding positively to the news of the upgrade. At the time of writing, LUNA was up 13.43% in the last 24 hours to $0.71. This remains significant, as several tokens traded in losses at press time. LUNA is also up 23.64% in the last seven days.

