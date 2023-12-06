Terra Price Prediction 2023 2024 2025 2026 – 2030 – CryptoNewsZ

Moving away from today’s conventional cryptocurrencies, before we start with Terra price prediction, let’s know a bit about the ecosystem. LUNA was launched in 2018 by Terraform Labs, owned by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, which has brought about a change as a decentralized financial payment network that replaces the conventional payment stack on the blockchain. Terra ecosystem uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to power price-stable global payments systems.

The unique feature of Terra (LUNA) acts as a major catalyst in entirely removing the hurdle concerning token mining. In a manner, it promotes transparency by eliminating the mediators or permission. Hence, instead of individual cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, the native token of Terra, called LUNA, is more like a programmable asset that addresses speed, scalability, and accessibility issues. Let’s understand the Terra (LUNA) price prediction for the future.



After the original LUNA token was devalued in May 2022, it was renamed LUNC. Simultaneously, a new blockchain and its token were developed. Terra 2.0 emerged from Terra Classic and is a public blockchain protocol.

After a proposal on May 25 was passed, the idea for this new blockchain was accepted, which was launched on May 27. The LUNA token was distributed through the airdrop technique amongst UST holders, LUNC stakers, and LUNC holders. Also, this new blockchain and token are not pegged to any stablecoins, unlike the previous Terra ecosystem.

After the old LUNA token price fell, a lot of work was done to bring the price back to normal. The CEO proposed to move ahead with a separate blockchain and token, Terra 2.0. The earlier blockchain has been renamed Terra Classic, and its token will now be called LUNC.

Due to the sudden price crash, Terra (LUNA) rocked the headlines in May & many got wiped out in this crash. The UST got de-pegged heavily, and Terraform Labs liquidated all their 40K BTC holdings to stabilize the UST peg, which led to a massive crypto crash.

LUNA price and UST both corrected massively. UST lost its peg, and the new LUNA coins were minted, which impacted its price heavily. Also, a popular lending protocol, the anchor witnessed huge ANC withdrawals as it offered a 20% yield on UST deposits.

After the enormous fall in LUNA’s price, most people had one question in mind, “Can Terra go back up?” or “Can Terra Ever Recover?”. The CEO of Terralabs, Do Kwon, proposed a revival plan for LUNA forking the Terra Blockchain. The new blockchain has been created alongside a billion LUNA tokens, distributed among current LUNA and UST holders, and funds the development of new Terra apps. The new blockchain and the token launched in the last week of May.

The new blockchain has become Terra (LUNA), and the existing blockchain has been rebranded as Terra Classic (LUNC). The existing blockchain continues to function, but its (Mint/Burn) function has stopped, and all the balances have remained as it is.

The new Cosmos chain is a little different from the previous one, and it does not have market modules, oracles, or treasury like the original chain. Terra’s stablecoin (KRT, UST, EUT) has become Terra Classic’s stablecoins (KRTC, USTC, EUTC). But the new Terra Chain has no such stablecoins.

The initial supply of the new token is 1,000,000,000, while the mint module will continue to release new tokens every block as staking rewards. The default rate is approximately 7% per annum.



Currently, the price of Terra is around $1.31, with a market capitalization of $334,727,876, a circulating supply of 256,267,666 LUNA, and a 24-hour trading volume of $58,536,588. Due to the LUNA price crash, many traders and investors lost their trust, but still, many people think that the new blockchain will help Terra’s value recover soon.

There was a marginal price fall this week, indicating a slight fear among investors. However, the price stability is much better for the token as compared to its initial days in the market. Technical analysis, as of now, makes a little sense as Terra 2.0 is quite new in the crypto and blockchain industry.

LUNA, the native token of Terra 2.0, is currently trading near the upper band of Bollinger Bands, indicating that the uptrend may continue. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54, which shows neutral momentum, while the MACD is trading above the Signal Line with red histograms, indicating negative momentum.

The short-term outlook looks neutral for the token, and this is also because the entire market has started to recover from the May crash. It is difficult as of now to predict anything for the long term. However, don’t consider this investment advice; do your own research before putting your money into any crypto.



The only relief factor about the current crypto market condition is that it has not done any discrimination regarding currencies. Most fiat money and cryptocurrencies have met the same unfortunate fate. However, cryptocurrencies recovered in a short span compared to other financial avenues. Many investors are still apprehending the clash of the remaining titans, considering whether it is really worth investing in cryptocurrencies, and are taking support of crypto predictions to ensure their money remains safe.

But the fate of Terra (LUNA) has seen the worst of all. The leading crypto exchanges had temporarily suspended withdrawals on LUNA, and the Terra blockchain temporarily halted to prevent governance attacks. After its immense price drop in the crypto market, the founder, Do Kwon, decided to revive the token.

With his revival plan, he proposed a new hard fork to help sort out this kind of design flaw in the ecosystem. The new blockchain has already been launched, and the older one has been rebranded as Terra Classic (LUNC). However, it is still unclear whether these steps will restore the LUNA ecosystem.

The token started trading at a value of around $4.8 and went as high as $19.54, which is also the ATH of this new token. Unfortunately, after hitting ATH, the Terra cryptocurrency faced a massive price crash of almost 99% within a day. The price continued to trade in an uptrend for 3 days, but it could not cross $10.7 again. The coin could not sustain the uptrend for even a week, and LUNA started trading in a downtrend soon after. Below is the Terra price prediction for the next few years!

Terra (LUNA) price prediction 2023 suggests the price levels between $1.16 and $2.82; Terra crypto may show some resistance. Still, it can’t be said with certainty about the price forecast of LUNA as to whether 2023 would help bring bullishness for this crypto LUNA.

There could be some significant changes in industry scenarios, market positions, economic overruns, policy restructuring, or any other reason for the coin to host its performance. According to Terra price prediction, LUNA’s price is expected to exceed $2.00. By the end of 2023, Terra tokens are expected to reach a minimum price level of $1.16.

There are signs that the LUNA might get traction in the upcoming years. And despite the Terra price crash, some community users still remain optimistic about the LUNA coin. Hence, the currency will attract much more attention. As per the LUNA 2.0 price prediction 2024, the coin may trade with average prices of $2.89 and a potential low of $2.37. The potential high of Terra might be around $3.41 in the same period.

After revolutionizing the entire global page of transactions, LUNA price embarks on the voyage of leaving a great footprint on this ecosystem as per our LUNA price forecasts. Some forecasts around Terra price in 2025 also highlight that LUNA price would ride the bull market by mid-2025; even it might reach a high of $4.39 after a long time. As per the Terra (LUNA) price prediction 2025, the LUNA token seems now racing to set a record affirming its position and showing stability.

According to the Terra price prediction for 2026, a bullish trend should drive the LUNA coin to continue to perform at a minimum of $3.95, making it a good investment for sure in the upcoming years. By 2026, the Terra price might hit the maximum price level of around $5.69, with an average price of $4.82.

As per our analysis, the token may have a maximum, minimum, and average price of around $7.40, $5.14, and $6.27, respectively. The price of LUNA is expected to continue growing but not at a very fast rate, according to our LUNA coin price prediction 2027.

As per the LUNA price predictions, the coin might have an average trading price of $8.14. At the same time, the token will trade between $6.67 to $9.60, where the minimum price is $6.67, and the potential high is $9.60.

According to our LUNA price forecast and technical analysis, the coin will continue the uptrend at a great rate for the year 2029. The potential high may trade around $12.46, while the potential low may be $8.65. The average trading value is forecasted to be $10.56 for the year.

According to the LUNA price predictions, the expected Terra prices for 2030 may reach $12.44 during the year’s first half. The LUNA’s price will rise to the maximum price level of $14.69 and the minimum price of $10.20 in accordance with the Terra price prediction.

There are hopes that the crypto community holds for Terra, and it is undoubtedly an ideal ecosystem for the community to generate more such decentralized applications. Considering LUNA is a recent project and naïve in the community, it is up to the leadership team to give it the desired direction to optimize the goals set for the purpose of higher price. There are brighter horizons, but it all boils down to the fact that the entire digital currency industry, for Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc., thrives.



Based on our Terra (LUNA) price prediction, a long-term increase is expected; the price prognosis for 2023 is $0.0808. With a 5-year investment, the investment may be devalued.

Wallet Investor

The experts of Digital Coin Price, based on their LUNA price forecast, anticipate the value might record considerable recovery this year. The price of LUNA/USD may trade around $2.87 by the end of 2023 and $4.64 by 2025.

Digital Coin Price

It seems that the price might reflect a recovery as per the Terra price prediction by analysts. It may easily sail around the $4.44 mark by the end of 2025.

Price Prediction

Terra’s price may cross $2.58 if the market sees a good bull run in 2023. Based on the Terra (LUNA) coin price prediction, its average price for 2027 will be around $7.52.

Tech News Leader



The new LUNA coin has been trading in the market for just 2 months, and it is too early to predict anything about its long-term future in the crypto world. The token was launched on May 28, 2022, with an approximate launch price of $17. After peaking at $19.54 immediately after launch, the price has crashed by more than 90%.

The price action over the last 2 months has not been able to make investors very happy due to the bearish signal of trade. Having said that, it does not mean that LUNA 2.0 is bad crypto. With regular advancements and upgrades, LUNA may become the top choice of traders and investors, which will ultimately increase the token’s price.



