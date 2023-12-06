IBM and Adobe Partner to Help Marketing and Creative Organizations Optimize Their Content Supply Chain – IBM Newsroom

In today’s digital market, many customers desire more dynamic content. Meanwhile, many marketing organizations are tasked with the urgent demand to create captivating, personalized and relevant…

In today’s digital market, many customers desire more dynamic content. Meanwhile, many marketing organizations are tasked with the urgent demand to create captivating, personalized and relevant content across every digital touchpoint with tighter budgets and fewer resources. A recent Adobe survey shows that 89% of senior executives say demand for content has increased significantly over the last two years, but leading brands are struggling to deliver rapid content through multiple channels and markets.

To address this growing business need, this week at Adobe Summit IBM is introducing a new way to help our clients utilize Adobe’s technologies to transform their marketing organizations by optimizing their content supply chain. The content supply chain is the process of creating, managing, reviewing, deploying, and analyzing content, connecting people, processes, tools, insights and ways of working into a single workflow while providing end-to-end visibility for stakeholders. Yet, for many organizations, the content supply chain is disconnected, which can result in less productivity, higher costs, and missed revenue opportunities.

“Great content is what makes brand experiences stand out and connect with customers,” said Ashley Still, SVP, Creative Product Group and Digital Media Growth, Adobe. "We look forward to working with IBM to help brands build high-functioning content supply chains so they can deliver content more effectively and efficiently to customers – while driving profitable growth for their own bottom lines.”

New IBM Consulting Services Streamline Workflows to Help Unlock the Content Supply Chain

IBM iX, the experience design partner within IBM Consulting, is launching new content supply chain services that leverage Adobe’s creative and experience technologies to help our clients approach their work management transformation. Together, IBM and Adobe are providing clients with an integrated content supply chain ecosystem that helps drive collaboration across teams, provides access to creative assets, automates tasks, and enhances stakeholders’ visibility across projects so creative and marketing teams can deliver more content for their campaigns across multiple channels.

These new services are built on IBM’s experience with hundreds of clients, including IBM’s own marketing transformation journey and IBM iX helping Adobe improve how its marketing team manages work. By combining technology and services with human-centered experience design, we can help transform end-to-end processes in a way that delights employees and consumers, driving adoption and better business decisions.

A recent IBM study revealed surveyed organizations that adopt a holistic approach to work management – one that encompasses employees, culture, adoption, strategy and agility – realize their goals in achieving a competitive advantage 43% more than their peers. Through IBM’s content supply chain services, clients can tap into the power of their Adobe Workfront, Creative Cloud, Adobe Experience Manager and Frame.io to connect siloed teams and stakeholders and create a single, optimized and automated workflow for all content.

Designing Exceptional Experiences

Today’s news builds on IBM and Adobe’s long-standing relationship, delivering personalized, meaningful experiences to address the rising expectations of consumers and employees. Together, we’re aiming to help marketers achieve personalization at scale, engage the whole company and unite multiple functions to help deliver exceptional experiences to every customer. But good experiences also need to be converted into purchases – omnichannel commerce experiences are a critical growth driver for manye businesses. IBM Consulting helps clients apply intelligent commerce, using Adobe Commerce combined with data and AI technology and IBM iX Experience Orchestrator to transform experiences into shoppable moments.

We are also working with Adobe to incorporate weather data from The Weather Company, an IBM company, along with IBM Sustainability Software including IBM Sterling® Order Management, which helps businesses manage orders across multiple channels and devices, and IBM Sterling® Intelligent Promising, which helps businesses balance their inventory levels and manage costs through promise and order scheduling.

Meet IBM at Adobe Summit

We are excited to continue to grow our 20+ year partnership with Adobe, delivering solutions to help our clients around the world transform how they work to help provide better experiences to their employees and customers. Come visit the IBM booth #419 at Adobe Summit to learn more.

To read the IBM Institute for Business Value study, “Aligned to thrive with Enterprise Work Management,” visit https://ibm.co/enterprise-work-management.



Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice, and represent goals and objectives only.

