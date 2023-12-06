Black Friday 2023 sales, best deals – My Central Jersey

Where is the best place to shop on Black Friday, and how good are the deals?

While many stores have already rolled out their Black Friday sales, some customers prefer to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to start their holiday shopping. According to WalletHub, last year 122.7 million Americans to shopped Black Friday deals in person and 130.2 million shopped online.

WalletHub did the math and found the top retailers with the best average discounts. The report surveyed more than 3,500 deals from 13 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2023 Black Friday ads.

This year JCPenney topped the list.

The report also suggested that shoppers aim to get at least a 35% discount − the overall average discount − on items sold on Black Friday.

This is the fifth time JCPenney has earned the top spot in the WalletHub report since 2014.

Billing it as “Our Best Back Friday ever,” JCPenney has extra in-store deals on top of its Black Friday sales at 5 a.m., 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. These extras include a chance for a $10 off $10, $100 off $100 or $500 off $500 coupon.

If you are thinking about proposing, a $6,249.98 diamond engagement ring can be had for $1,666.65. And in addition to significant markdowns on jewelry and apparel, JCPenney has big deals on appliances, offering savings of 59.5% on average.

A Signature Design by Ashley Blake Sofa in slate or coffee is on sale for $549, 61% off.

An Ogawa 7500 Massage Chair in black, coffee or platinum grey is on sale for $4,750, 50% off.

The Keurig Barista Bar with frother is on sale for $99.99, about 50% off.

Home Expressions bath towels in solid or striped patterns are on sale for $2.99, marked down from $10.

Macy’s has the next best Black Friday discounts this year, according to WalletHub, and its best deals are on jewelry, averaging 65.9% off, and clothing, averaging 52.6% off.

The Coach Glovetanned Leather Beat Saddle Bag with Webbing Strap in black, white and dark beige is on sale for $275, 50% off.

The Michael Kors Greenwich Extra Small East West Leather Crossbody in camel or black is $89.10, regularly $198.

The Weatherproof Vintage Men’s Button Mock Neck Sweater in ecru, harvest heather, navy or charcoal heather is going for $29.99, marked down from $85.

The Cece Women’s Mock Neck Clip Dot Sheer Long Sleeve Sweater in deep merlot, antique white, rich black, alpine green, classic navy and luminous red is on sale for $35.55, more than 50% off.

A Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System is going for $127.49 with an extra 15% off coupon, about 50% off.

Beats Studio Buds (wireless noise cancelling earbuds) are going for $89.99, marked down from $149.99.

The Amazon Fire Kids Edition Tablet 7 16GB is on sale for $54.99, 50% off.

Koolabura by UGG outerwear for women is 50% off, as are several other brands – Eddie Bauer, Columbia, Levi’s, ZeroXposur – at steep discounts.

Walmart’s Black Friday sale is expected to run through Cyber Monday 2023, Nov. 27, with a special Cyber Monday sales event starting on Nov. 26. Walmart has been rolling out new Black Friday deals throughout November and offering Walmart+ members early access to all deals.

The Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven is on sale for $149.99, a $139.01 savings.

The KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (KSM97) is on sale for $259, marked down from $399.99.

A Goplus 40” Flying Saucer Tree Swing (Indoor Outdoor Play Set Swing for Kids) is on sale for $29.99, originally $79.

The TEMI Sand Water Table for Toddlers (4 in 1 Sand Table and Water Play Table) is on sale for $39.99, a $102.85 savings.

The LEGO Classic Creative Color Fun Creative Building Set (11032) is on sale for $30.00, more than 50% off.

Target is offering a Holiday Price Match guarantee. If you purchase an item in store or online and the price is lower at Target on or before Dec. 24, you can request a price match in any checkout lane.

A Lenovo Slim 14″ Chromebook with Mediatek Processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB flash storage can be had for 50% off at $149.99.

The Select by Calaphon with AquaShield Nonstick 8-piece Cookware Set is on sale for $89.99, 40% off.

Available only at Target, the Barbie Vacation House Playset is on sale for $68.99, 40% off.

Get the HP Envy 2-in-1 15.6″ Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 8GB Memory 256GB SSD) in Nightfall Black for $499.99, marked down $300.

An LG 86” Class UR7800 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV is on sale for $899.99, originally $1,249.99.

The Samsung (HW-B650/ZA 3.1ch) Soundbar with Dolby 5.1/DTS Virtual:X in Black is $209.99, nearly 50% off.

The Google Nest Learning Smart Wifi Thermostat is on sale for $179.99, $70 off.

Bridgewater Commons shoppers will find deals at more than 140 stores and local seasonal vendors, but they also have a chance to win several prizes throughout the weekend, including gift cards, complimentary dinners, hotel packages and a grand prize Holiday $1,000 Shopping Spree.

