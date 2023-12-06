Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Confirms 7 Games Coming Soon – GameRant

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have six new games to look forward to in the near future, while the Ultimate tier is getting seven total games.

The Ultimate tier of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service will be receiving seven new games these next couple of weeks, with six of those games also available to those who are signed up for vanilla Game Pass and PC Game Pass. Xbox Game Pass has three different versions for Xbox fans to choose from, but the Ultimate tier is a no-brainer for anyone that games regularly on Microsoft's platform.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives players access to everything that Game Pass has to offer. This means that subscribers can play all the games added to the vanilla Game Pass service on consoles, and they can also check out anything added through PC Game Pass as well. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also folds in Xbox Live Gold benefits, so subscribers have a couple of free games every month and exclusive discounts. On top of all that, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes all the benefits associated with EA Play, meaning it gets access to that library of games.

On June 22, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play Need for Speed Unbound as the next-gen racing game is added to EA Play. That same day, Xbox Game Pass subscribers across all tiers can play day one game The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales. Then on June 27, Bramble: The Mountain King and FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch are joining the Xbox Game Pass lineup, while Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town makes its debut on June 29. Microsoft has also given fans a sneak peek of the July 2023 Xbox Game Pass games with its latest Game Pass announcement, confirming Arcade Paradise for July 3 and Sword and Fairy: Together Forever for July 5.

Out of these, the only day one Xbox Game Pass game listed is The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales, and it looks pretty promising. The game is described as a narrative adventure, with players having the ability to travel into the worlds of books. Time will tell if The Bookwalker lives up to expectations, but Game Pass subscribers can give it a look come June 22.

In the meantime, it's nice to get a preview of the new Xbox Game Pass games coming in July 2023. Besides the games listed by Microsoft's official post, previous release date announcements have confirmed Exoprimal hitting Game Pass on July 14, Techtonica joining the lineup on July 18, The Wandering Village being added July 20, and Venba hitting the service on July 31.

