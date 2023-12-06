Leverage Is Ramping Up in Crypto as Ripple Leads Alt-Coin Rally – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

The Pulse with Francine Lacqua is all about conversations with high profile guests in the beating heart of global business, economics, finance and politics. Based in London, we go wherever the story is, bringing you exclusive interviews and market-moving scoops.

Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Bloomberg Daybreak Europe, anchored live from London, tracks breaking news in Europe and around the world. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg News. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe.

Actor and former White House aide Kal Penn explores solutions to the climate crisis with a dose of humor and optimism.

A higher interest rate means more traders are willing to pay up to borrow stablecoins, a sign that they are levering up their crypto bets.

Decentralized finance is making a surprise comeback, as the latest cryptocurrency rally spreads to the sector that has struggled with growth since last year’s high-profile collapses and a jump in interest rates in traditional markets.

Interest rates to borrow stablecoins meant to track the US dollar, such as USDC and Tether, have surged to more than 10% on Aave, the largest lender among DeFi projects that allow peer-to-peer cryptocurrency transactions without middlemen. A higher interest rate means that more traders are willing to pay up to borrow the stablecoins, a sign that they are levering up their crypto bets. For months, the rates had been depressed as DeFi’s once lofty returns were nowhere to be found amid decades-high yields in the traditional bond market.

