Diablo IV Patch Notes — Diablo IV — Blizzard News – Blizzard News

The Diablo IV team has been diligently monitoring your feedback. As we introduce patches to keep your experience in Sanctuary smooth, we will update the below list and denote whether the fixes are intended for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or all platforms.

Developer’s Note: The effect will no longer count as spending resource in PvP contexts to alleviate these performance issues.

Developer’s Note: After reviewing gameplay data and player feedback, we recognized that completing higher Nightmare Tiers was not as rewarding as we initially hoped for, with many players stopping their journey after reaching Tier 50. The experience increase to Glyphs at higher Tiers was made with the intent of incentivizing players to push their builds, making their arrival at Tier 100 feel that much more fulfilling. We will monitor how this change in experience pans out for players and encourage you to provide us with any feedback you have around this system.

Developer’s Note: A previous Hotfix allowed players to walk through Blood Wells to access Potent Blood. This change reverts the ability to walk through Blood Wells, but in exchange, Potent Blood will no longer spawn in the middle of Blood Wells so it can be easily picked up.

Developer’s Note: If they choose to play through the Campaign, players that haven’t yet unlocked Mounts must complete the Donan’s Favor quest to unlock them. If the campaign is skipped, you must reach Level 25 before unlocking Mounts. The tooltip previously mentioned Quest completion only, which is irrelevant when skipping the Campaign.

Five new Unique Rings have been added to the game, one for each class. These are based on popular Malignant Powers from Season of the Malignant, and are immediately available in both Seasonal and Eternal realms.

Developer’s Note: Creating the Malignant Rings are a way for us to take popular Seasonal content that resonated with Players and reintroduce it in a way that can persist beyond the Season and into the Eternal realm.

The following adjustments have been made for the Sanguine Battery Event.

Developer’s Note: Players communicated that reworking all or most of their Paragon Points was a common occurrence. We’ve added this button to make it easier to do big respecs, along with the increases to Gold income from Whispers in Season of Blood.

Players can test their mettle against a new inanimate and un-killable foe—the Training Dummy! The dummy is located in an underground room, the entrance can be found in Kyovashad. The training room contains a stash and the Training Dummy. Players can choose between attacking one Training Dummy or a small group of them, and dictate whether each Training Dummy is of Normal, Elite, or Boss monster difficulty.

Developer’s Note: This will be rewarded retroactively for any players that have already defeated Echo of Lilith. These players will receive the Mount upon logging in after installing Patch 1.2.1.

New Unique items, Legendary Aspects, and Paragon Glyphs

Gameplay Updates

Experience Updates

Balance Updates

Class Balance Updates

Battle Pass Updates

Bug Fixes

New Unique items harboring immense power have been unearthed just in time for Season of Blood. The Unique items below can only be acquired from playing on World Tier IV in either the Eternal or Seasonal Realms.

The Aspect below can be found on Boots and Amulets.

The Aspects below can be found on Amulets, Gloves, Rings, and Weapons.

The value ranges provided for the Paragon Glyphs below reflect them at Level I and at their maximum of Level 21.

Barbarian

Druid

Necromancer

Rogue

Sorcerer

Back to Top

Developer’s Note: Affix sorting has been curated to more deliberately sort similar Affixes together.

Developer’s Note: Enchant being determined by sell value encouraged players to re-roll a Rare item before upgrading it at the Blacksmith or imprinting an aspect on it. The overall formula for Enchant cost has been adjusted so item adjustments need not be done in a specific order to be the most cost-effective. Additionally, this change reduces overall costs incurred when re-rolling an item.

Gems will no longer drop from regular sources, and can instead be crafted at a Jeweler.

Developer’s Note: By moving Gem acquisition to an active player action, they will no longer passively fill your inventory, reducing stress on overall space. We’re also weighing the equivalent drops more towards targeted rewards to reduce the potential frequency of checking the Materials tab during regular play.

Developer’s Note: We are trying to reduce stress on players’ Consumable Inventory tab. Similar to our changes made for Gems, we hope players will be interacting with Elixirs they purposefully crafted.

Developer’s Note: Forgotten souls became much easier to get in Season of the Malignant. Helltide was designed to be the primary source of Forgotten Souls, but being able to acquire them through other means disincentivized players from playing Helltide. We want to encourage players to participate in Helltide more, but do not want to completely shut down alternative sources of Forgotten Souls. So, we have broadened the types of items that can grant Forgotten Souls when salvaged but decreased the drop rate. Previously, only weapons could provide them when salvaged but it was a guarantee.

Developer’s Note: We’ve received feedback that some Dungeons lacked visual diversity and required quite a bit of backtracking to complete, making them feel cumbersome. We believe our adjustments to Dungeons in these areas will remedy player frustration but will continue to listen to community feedback and make additional changes as needed.

Legion Events

Developer’s Note: We have received feedback that players don’t often fight monsters during Legion Events because of the monsters dying too quickly. We have increased the health of these monsters to compensate, adding a little bit of extra difficulty for Legion Events.

World Bosses

General

Developer’s Note: Sigil Levels will still respect the maximum and minimum levels determined by World Tier.

Back to Top

Developer’s Note: Whisper Tiers refers to how many Grim Favors the Whisper grants upon completion.

Developer’s Note: Players are free to attempt the capstone dungeons at any Level, but we have raised the Level at which the player is prompted to attempt them. This is so players don’t feel encouraged to attempt challenges that might be too difficult for them at that point in the game.

Back to Top

Developer’s Note: Our goal for Unique items is that they feel impactful to your build and create a moment of excitement upon dropping. Some Unique items were falling short of this goal, so we are updating them in a few ways to ensure that these items feel distinctly different from other items and are appealing:

Developer’s Note: Builds that utilized Critical Strike Damage and Vulnerable Damage have been disproportionately powerful. This is because these stats were previously calculated as part of separate damage buckets that were fully multiplicative when combined with other damage bonuses. In order to promote greater build diversity, we are changing how Critical Strike, Vulnerable, and Overpower damage is calculated. These damage types will now always have a baseline multiplicative bonus. Additional sources of bonus Critical Strike Damage, Vulnerable Damage, or Overpower Damage will be additive to your other damage bonuses. Overpower will also receive additional additive damage based on your Maximum Health and Fortify amounts. This change represents an overall decrease in damage output, so we are adjusting monster scaling to ensure that the best Class builds are still as powerful as before. This change is not intended to lower the power of the best builds, but rather allow more builds to reach that same level of power. We have also added a variety of mechanics to classes that encourage them to chase other stats for multiplicative bonuses, rather than always chasing Critical Strike and Vulnerable Damage.

Back to Top

Developer’s Note: The loot chase to find an item with ideal stats for your build is core to the Diablo experience. We want to encourage increased diversity in itemization and make creating your build more interesting. To achieve this, we are adding a variety of ways for Classes to scale with specific stats in interesting ways, particularly through using Key Passives and Paragon. For example, Barbarian’s Hemorrhage Legendary Paragon Node will now multiplicatively increase your Bleeding damage by a portion of your Damage to Vulnerable Enemies stat. The remainder of the Class changes were aimed at improving underused Skills, Legendary Aspects, and powers, as well as addressing other pressing issues. For example, we have reworked several Paragon Glyphs for the Sorcerer and Necromancer, who did not have appropriate places on their Paragon Boards to properly utilize these Glyphs.

Skills

Passives

Paragon

Legendary Aspects

Developer’s Note: Instead of containing a separate source of damage, this aspect now directly increases the total damage and Area of Effect of Hammer of the Ancients.

Unique Items

Developer’s Note: Improving the Attack Speed of Whirlwind is a fantasy we want players to be able to chase. However, the interaction between the stat and Skill is inconsistent. We are replacing the Affix so it is more functional.

Unique Items

Skills

Developer’s Note: Actual spread speed remains unchanged due to base spread speed increase for Rabies.

Passives

Legendary Aspects

Paragon

Skills

Passives

Developer’s Note: We’ve redesigned the Death’s Defense passive, and its previous functionality, when at max Rank, now serves as a baseline for all Minions.

Developer’s Note: We’ve reworked the Transfusion passive. Its previous functionality is now the default effect of blood orbs.

Developer’s Note: This is an adjustment to match the update to Skeletal Priests, which can be seen below.

Book of the Dead

Paragon

Unique Items

Legendary Aspects

Unique Items

Skills

Passives

Paragon

Legendary Aspects

Skills

Passives

Paragon

Legendary Aspects

Unique Items

Back to Top

Back to Top

Barbarian

Druid

Developer’s Note: Innate Earthen Bulwark now scales with the player’s weapon, which is consistent with other skills.

Necromancer

Rogue

Sorcerer

Developer’s Note: The previous tooltip stated: Ice Shards would behave as if the target was Frozen if the player had an active barrier. This is potentially confusing because it suggested that the enemy would be treated as Frozen for all other effects applied by Ice Shards, such as the Aspect of Control.

Developer’s Note: The Hydra’s Burning Damage now scales with the player’s weapon, which is consistent with other Skills.

General

Nightmare Dungeons

Developer’s Note: This bug fix is relevant for Nightmare Dungeons, as it means Awakened Glyphstone will generally spawn quicker. This does affect normal Dungeons.

Monsters

Miscellaneous

Developer’s Note: This is not limiting the new functionality of breaking barricades while mounted. Rather, this is specifically referring to instances where the barricade could be passed through without breaking it.

Back to Top

Developer’s Note: We increased the total experience bonus of Urn of Aggression to make the Season Blessing more impactful and to help players seeking Level 100 get there a little faster.

Crowd Control Sources

We have made various changes to Monster Abilities and Elite Affixes that apply Crowd Control effects, including

Developer’s Note: These changes are aimed at the player having less time being Crowd Controlled and receiving more recovery time after being Crowd Controlled, especially at higher World Tiers.

General

Developer’s Note: We’re adjusting how Affixes are displayed on item tooltips in Season of Blood. This change will lay the foundation for our ongoing work of making random Affixes easier to compare.

Developer’s Note: Druidic Spirit Offerings can now be dropped from the Quest Inventory, allowing other Quest items to be picked up.

Dungeons and Events

Druid

Quests

User Interface and User Experience

Miscellaneous

Hello wanderer, welcome to Patch 1.1.1!

We’ve made quite a few balance adjustments to Classes. Our goals with this patch are as follows:

Skills

Passives

Legendaries

Uniques

Skills

Passives

Legendaries

Uniques

Skills

Paragon

Legendaries

Class Mechanic

Skills

Passives

Paragon

Legendaries

Uniques

Skills

Paragon

Legendaries

Uniques

Minions

We are increasing monster density in Nightmare Dungeons and in Helltide.

Developer’s Note: We are making adjustments to the health values of high-level boss monsters.

Developer’s Note: Leave Dungeon ability was being used as another method of easy escape from danger in dungeons, particularly for Hardcore players. However, we recognize that this is outweighed by the downside of the game feeling less responsive. We’ve heard your feedback, and are reversing this change.

Barbarian

Druid

Necromancer

Rogue

Sorcerer

Developer’s Note: The previous tooltip was a bit misleading as it did not consume the entirety of your mana pool. It will consume as much as it can depending on the number rolled on the affix.

For information about Season of the Malignant’s theme and offerings, which begins on July 20, visit this article.

Items

World Tiers

New Unique items and Legendary Aspects have been discovered in Sanctuary. Use them to enhance your characters in the Eternal or Seasonal Realm. These Unique items can be obtained from World Tier IV and the Legendary Aspects can be obtained from any World Tier.

General

Developer’s Note: Ahavarion Spear of Lycander is an extremely rare drop. We wish you luck in recovering it from the armies of the Burning Hells.

Barbarian

Druid

Necromancer

Rogue

Sorcerer

Developer’s Note: The Azurewrath and Fleshrender Unique Items have flat damage effects, which scale with power. For example, at 820 Item Power, Azurewrath deals between 3359-6718 damage.

General

Barbarian

Druid

Necromancer

Rogue

Sorcerer

Barbarian

Developer’s Note: We recognize this adjustment is a significant decrease to the Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian build, but we do not want its strength to be reliant on an underlying bug.

Druid

Necromancer

Rogue

Sorcerer

General

Helltide and the Fields of Hatred

Items and Aspects

Monsters

Quests and Events

User interface and User Experience

Miscellaneous

We’ve added more dynamic loading screens with the release of Season of the Malignant. This includes adding more assets to the loading screen, such as your player character.

Developer’s Note: This change is retroactive and the additional renown gain will be applied to characters who have already completed side quests and dungeons.

Developer’s Note: We like where World Tier II has landed overall but are increasing its reward pace to better align with its difficulty.

Developer’s Note: We want to give players a better sense of their power progression and mastery over the world while still challenging themselves with structured End Game activities.

World Tier III Example:

World Tier IV Example:

Developer’s Note: We have observed that the experience bonus rewarded for killing higher level monsters escalates too fast when compared to the relative challenge involved. We still want to reward players for taking on this challenge by encouraging them to participate in powerleveling together instead of one player killing enemies while another member of their Party waits at the dungeon’s entrance.

Developer’s Note: We’re looking to increase the danger in Helltide’s risk-reward gameplay by making the monsters a bit more challenging and the Tortured Gift of Mysteries harder to open.

Developer’s Note: As our community continues to battle the Burning Hells, the builds emerging from new players have shocked and delighted us. We’ve chosen to focus Season of the Malignant’s balance updates on clear itemization disparities over redesigns of Class features. The Class changes are largely focused on numeric increases to Skill Upgrades and Legendary Aspects that players haven’t yet found compelling. Additionally, we’re changing Critical Strike Damage Paragon Glyphs to empower all damage—instead of only Core Skills—to enable more build strategies.

There are also a few Class stat decreases on sources which grant extreme amounts of damage, healing, or Unstoppable. In general, we prefer build-specific changes to be bonuses instead of decreases, but we feel these changes are necessary for the overall health of the game. Diablo IV is a game that is continually evolving through its Seasons, thus the adjustments we make will evolve with them.

The following balance updates apply to both the Seasonal and Eternal Realm.

Skills

Passives

Paragon

Aspects

Items

Skills

Passives

Spirit Boon

Paragon

Aspects

Items

Skills

Passives

Book of the Dead

Paragon

Aspects

Items

Skills

Passives

Paragon

Specialization

Legendary Aspects

Items

Skills

Passives

Paragon

Enchantments

Legendary Aspects

Items

Aspects

Items

Monsters

Miscellaneous

Item Affixes

Developer’s Note: Many Affixes are too efficient and are outshining alternatives. We’re looking to refine the outliers, improve the number of meaningful choices on competitive slots, and increase the overall flexibility of items. We know these changes will reduce the total amount of possible power a character can possess, so we’ll be monitoring how these changes affect players’ ability to conquer expected milestones throughout the Season.

We’re increasing the availability of the Affixes below to make them easier to include in different builds.

Developer’s Note: The Core Stat bonus on Weapons has been overperforming, so we’re pulling back on this bonus.

Developer’s Note: Cooldown Reduction affixes often felt mandatory due to their raw power. We imagine Cooldown Reduction will remain a highly desirable stat, but the penalty for not prioritizing it won’t be as harsh.

Developer’s Note: We’re seeing Critical Strike Damage and Vulnerable Damage often viewed as a hard requirement for a build’s success in Diablo IV. We believe this is a step towards allowing more builds to flourish and will continue to make changes in support of this goal.

Developer’s Note: Disparities in inherent affixes can rule some Weapons out before the rest of their stats are even rolled. These are receiving harsher reductions than their normal affix counterparts to increase Weapon flexibility.

Developer’s Note: Damage Bonus to Crowd Controlled Enemies was overperforming relative to the ease of activating it versus stricter, Crowd Control type-specific affixes.

Developer’s Note: We have seen that skillful players are frequently slaughtering monsters many levels above their own. We want to support this, but the current situation is beyond what we believe is correct for the long-term health of the game. To chase this goal, we’re shifting power to many offensive Affixes from defensive Affixes. We know this will make our end game content more deadly, particularly for those chasing our pinnacle boss, an encounter not meant for the faint of heart. Overcoming the pinnacle boss will take every ounce of grit you can muster and all tools at your disposal. We will continue to evaluate feedback from the community and make changes to our combat mechanics.

Developer’s Note: We are currently working on increasing the monster and elite density of end-game content and plan to introduce this change early in Season 1.

Developer’s Note: We’re continuing our efforts to make all Class builds feel fun and powerful with another round of balance updates. In particular, we have seen community feedback stating that Basic Skills aren’t impactful enough in combat. These changes will not change the fundamental relationship between Basic Skills and Core Skills, but we hope that they help smooth out the leveling experience while we explore additional ways to strengthen them. We are also increasing the power of some Skills that players feel are lagging behind their peers. As we look forward to future updates, we’re monitoring other heavily discussed topics, such as Minion survivability and build parity. Please keep sending us your feedback, and we’ll see you in Sanctuary!

Skills

Lunging Strike

Bash

Frenzy

Flay

Double Swing

Kick

Charge

Leap

Iron Skin

Call of the Ancients

Iron Maelstrom

Bounding Slam

Legendary Aspects

Developer’s Note: The below includes changes to flat damage Legendary Aspects. These effects scale with Item Power. For example, at 820 Item Power Bul-Kathos’ Earthquake increases from 1747-3404 to 2687-3717 damage.

Bul-Kathos

Earthquake

Dust Devil’s

Windlasher

Devilish

Iron Warrior

Items

Overkill

Hellhammer

Skills

Earthspike

Wind Shear

Claw

Maul

Lightning Storm

Shred

Wolves

Hurricane

Rabies

Cataclysm

Lacerate

Petrify

Pummel

Passives

Bestial Rampage

Nature’s Fury

Lupine Ferocity

Legendary Aspects

Runeworker’s Conduit

Mangled

Seismic-Shift

Blurred Beast

Skills

Reap

Decompose

Hemorrhage

Bone Splinters

Sever

Blood Lance

Bone Prison

Iron Maiden

Corpse Tendrils

Bone Spikes

Raise Skeleton and Golem

Passives

Kalan’s Edict

Rathma’s Vigor

Spiked Armor

Legendary Aspects

Bursting Bone

Flesh-Rending

Fastblood

Skills

Invigorating Strike

Blade Shift

Heartseeker

Forceful Arrow

Barrage

Caltrops

Smoke Grenade

Rain of Arrows

Volley

Passives

Close Quarters Combat

Legendary Aspects

Escape Artist

Umbrous

Items

Eyes in the Dark

Skills

Spark

Frostbolt

Firebolt

Charged Bolt

Incinerate

Fireball

Frozen Orb

Blizzard

Ice Blades

Lightning Spear

Crackling Energy

Freezing Wake

Legendary Aspects

Abundant Energy

Singed Extremities

Incendiary

Snowguard’s

Concentration

Items

Flamescar

Staff of Lam Esen

Hello wanderer!

We’ve made some balance adjustments to Classes and want to provide our reasoning behind them. Overall, we’re quite happy with the performance of our Classes, but we know there is always room for improvement. Our goal behind these changes is to create a better balanced and enjoyable experience across the board. Our updates fall into 3 categories:

An ideal we have carried throughout development and will uphold is that Class balance is a journey, not a destination. We want more Class builds to be fun, powerful, and competitive within reason.

Thank you all for supporting us, and we’ll see you in Sanctuary!

Challenging Shout

Bold Chieftain’s Aspect

Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind

Gohr’s Devastating Grips

Pulverize

Lightning Storm

Grizzly Rage

Obsidian Slam

Calm Before the Storm

Electric Shock

Shockwave Aspect

Crashstone Aspect

Lightning Dancer’s Aspect

Blood Lance

Army of the Dead

Blood Wave

Shadowblight

Grim Harvest

Serration

Death’s Defense

Raise Skeleton

Golem

Blood Golem

Iron Golem

Hulking Monstrosity

Cult Leader

Twisting Blades

Rapid Fire

Dark Shroud

Dash

Caltrops

Concussive

Repeating

Arc Lash

Teleport

Aspect of Control

Druid Companions and Necromancer Minions

Rare Nodes

Glyphs

All Glyph Bonus scaling has been reduced by ~34%, except for the following:

Back to Top

source