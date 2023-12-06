What's New on Disney+ in August 2023 – Collider

Ahsoka Tano and Rocket Raccoon are landing on Disney+ this August.

Now that Secret Invasion has ended, Disney+ subscribers won't have to wait much longer for the next exciting titles to come to the streaming service this August.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn's emotional and satisfying conclusion to his beloved trilogy of Marvel films, will be streaming on Disney+ at the top of the month. Outside the MCU, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 will be joining Sony's other Spider-Man movies on the streaming service.

Probably the most exciting title to come to Disney+ this August, and one of the most anticipated series of the year, is Star Wars: Ahsoka, a live-action continuation of Dave Filoni's beloved animated series Star Wars Rebels, starring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. That won't be all the Star Wars content coming to Disney+ in August, as new episodes of the Disney Junior series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will also be available to stream.

The popular teen comedy High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be returning for its fourth and final season, and will bring along some surprise guests that will surely please longtime fans of the franchise.

Disney+ will also stream several newly restored classic Disney shorts including Flying Jalopy and Mickey's Steam-Roller. The 4k restoration of the animated Disney classic Cinderella will also be coming to the service.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Disney+ in August.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Farm Dreams (S1, 6 episodes)

How Not to Draw Shorts (S1, 5 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – New Episodes Streaming

Rio 2

Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (S3, 11 episodes)

Dino Ranch (S2, 9 episodes)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 4) – Premiere – New Episodes Streaming

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Barnyard Olympics

Donald’s Cousin Gus

Donald’s Nephews

Flying Jalopy

Goofy and Wilbur

Mickey’s Steam-Roller

Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs (S1, 10 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 6 episodes)

Wicked Tuna (S12, 20 episodes)

The Wonder Years (S2, 10 episodes)

LEGO® Disney Princess: The Castle Quest – Premiere

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Premiere – Two Episodes

Cinderella 4K Remaster

Explorer: Lost in the Arctic

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 6 episodes)

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 6 episodes)

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Premiere – Episode 3

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2) – New Episodes

