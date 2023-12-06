‘We were fortunate to…’: Indian-American bizman Khosla on investing in OpenAI – Hindustan Times

Subscribe Now! Get features like

Recently, Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of San Francisco-based OpenAI, tweeted a photo from the first day of the company. Reacting to the picture, Indian-American businessman Vinod Khosla remarked he felt extremely fortunate that his venture capital (VC) firm (Khosla Ventures) was the first such firm to invest in OpenAI.

“We were fortunate to be the first VC to invest in OpenAI and excited for the possibilities ahead. How far the company has come!” Khosla tweeted on Tuesday, quote-tweeting Altman.

Founded in December 2015, OpenAI is an artificial intelligence (AI) research laboratory with a mission to ensure that ‘artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.’ The lab has as many as 6 co-founders, including Altman, as well as Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who now owns Twitter. Musk, however, left in February 2018 but remained a donor.

OpenAI’s products include chatbots such as InstructGPT and the recently-released ChatGPT, among others.

About Vinod Khosla

According to Forbes, Kholsa has a net worth of $4.7 billion, making him the 578th wealthiest person in the world (as of January 10, 2023); in 2022, the magazine ranked him 181 in its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans for that year.

Khosla Ventures, founded by him, is a Silicon Valley venture capital firm that invests in experimental technologies such as biomedicine and robotics.

