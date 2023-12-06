5 Secret WhatsApp Features You Need To Know About – SlashGear

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging app, keeps adding many new features — so many that you might be unable to track them all. These are the secret features that, once you know about, might change how you use WhatsApp forever.

For instance, did you know you could share your screen on WhatsApp and get your coworkers’ opinions on the presentation you’ve been working on?

When you need to video call a friend or a family member on WhatsApp to share a quick thought, you can now instead record short video messages and send them like you send voice messages.

In June, the app also released Privacy Checkup, a feature that keeps all your privacy-related settings in one place, including who can contact you, visibility of your personal information, and other useful options that you might want to keep an eye on, especially if you’re not comfortable with everyone texting or calling you.

Without any further ado, let’s dive into the five secret WhatsApp features that you should know to get the best out of the app.

Starting with the most recent feature to arrive on the messaging app, Screen Sharing is a new tool that lets you, in a very real way, share the content on your screen with participants of a video call.

The feature is available on the latest version of WhatsApp for Android, iOS, and Windows, and here’s how you can use it.

Another feature the app released with Screen Sharing is Landscape Mode for video calls. When someone shares their screen, you can tilt your phone sideways to improve legibility.

However, something weird about the feature is that WhatsApp can see all the content on the presenter’s screen, including “passwords, payment details, photos, messages, and audio” that you might display, which the app only mentions in the Android version.

Another lesser-known WhatsApp feature, Instant Video Messages, lets you send 60 seconds or shorter videos in DMs, similar to voice messages. So if there’s something that you need to record and send, you can do it right from the messaging screen without opening the WhatsApp camera.

To record a short video message, follow the steps given below.

Video messages appear in a circular tile in the chat window, automatically playing on mute unless you select one. Unfortunately, the feature isn’t available on WhatsApp for Windows. Nonetheless, on Android and iOS, it also offers end-to-end encryption.

Privacy Check Up on WhatsApp compiles all your privacy settings in one place, guiding you to review these options and make amendments as needed. It is available on iOS and Android.

Have you ever felt that you need to protect a particular chat more than others? WhatsApp rolled out a feature that allows you to hide the most important conversations from the inbox and store them in a locked section.

This feature could be helpful, especially if you have to hand over your phone to other people.

If you want more privacy, you can enable the built-in lock for the entire app.

