AT&T extends reach of 'Internet Air' – AT&T extends reach of 'Internet Air' – Light Reading

AT&T has expanded 'Internet Air,' its fixed wireless access offering, to 13 more markets, including Houston and St. Louis. Internet Air is now offered in 33 US markets.

November 3, 2023

AT&T continues to expand the reach of "Internet Air," the company's fixed wireless access (FWA) product that was soft-launched in April and then launched commercially in August.

Following a recent wave of expansions that made Internet Air available to 20 cities, including Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Detroit, AT&T said this week it has launched Internet Air to an additional 13 markets:

Albany and Rochester, New York

Bakersfield, and Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, California

Charleston, West Virginia

Columbus and Youngstown, Ohio

Houston, Texas

Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri

Miami, Florida

Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport,Virginia

That expansion builds on earlier launches of Internet Air in the following markets:

Cleveland-Akron (Canton) and Cincinnati, Ohio

Denver, Colorado

Orlando/Gainesville, and Tampa-St. Petersburg (Sarasota), Florida

Providence, Rhode Island-New Bedford, Massachusetts

Los Angeles, California

Philadelphia, Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Las Vegas, Nevada

Phoenix (Prescott), Arizona

Chicago, Illinois

Detroit, Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, Michigan

Hartford-New Haven, Connecticut

Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota

Portland, Oregon

Salt Lake City, Utah

Seattle-Tacoma, Washington

AT&T is using the 5G-powered Internet Air product to capture customers on aging copper infrastructure, in areas where it also offers fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) service in parts of those markets, as well as in several cities and towns where AT&T has no existing wireline broadband offerings.

25,000-plus Internet Air subs

"We view this product as yet another tool in our connectivity toolbox," AT&T CEO John Stankey said last month on the company's Q3 2023 earnings call.

While largely acting as a "targeted catch product," Stankey said AT&T has been pleased with its early reception. He said AT&T had added about 25,000 Internet Air customers so far – enough to help AT&T end Q3 with net broadband subscriber growth of +15,000.

While those gains helped, it's still early days for AT&T's new product. Verizon and T-Mobile, mobile network operators that have been much more aggressive in their use of FWA for home broadband, had a collective 6.87 million fixed wireless customers (2.67 million for Verizon, 4.2 million for T-Mobile) at the end of Q3.

Those FWA products are putting some pressure on cable operator broadband subscriber growth, particularly on the lower end of the market.

AT&T's Internet Air product starts at $55 per month, a price that includes in-home equipment that is being deployed under a self-install model. Customers who combine it with AT&T mobile can get Internet Air for $35 per month.

