Quiznos Takes One Small Step into the NFT Galaxy with the November 15th Launch of “Out of This World” Sandwich … – Business Wire

Proceeds to Support World Central Kitchen’s Outreach to Communities in Crisis

Quiznos, in collaboration with Crypto.com and The NFT Agency, announced today’s launch of Quiznos “Out of this World” NFTs created by artist Sameer Baloch. Quiznos plans to donate proceeds from its token sales to the World Central Kitchen. (Graphic: Business Wire)

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quiznos, in collaboration with Crypto.com and The NFT Agency, announced today’s launch of a series of non-fungible tokens, marking the international fast casual restaurant chain’s entry into the NFT space by featuring a collection of Quiznos “Out of this World” sandwich coins, available for 24 hours. Proceeds from the one-day sale of each token will support a nonprofit organization focused on ending hunger for communities and countries in crisis.

The artwork – created by Sameer Baloch, a 3D digital artist hailing from Oman, whose detailed, bold pieces have made a splash in the collector community – features astronauts embarking on a brave mission to different planets throughout the crypto galaxy with the purpose of introducing innovative and alternative methods of sustainability.

For its entry into the NFT space, Quiznos tapped The NFT Agency, a marketplace consultancy that connects creators, communities and brands through unique NFT experiences with ownable digital content.

According to The NFT Agency’s Chief Operating Officer Jesse Galati, “ Sameer has built a reputation among the art and NFT community through his jaw-dropping, one-of-a-kind 3D artwork. His brilliant and artistic mind is behind some of the most exciting NFT projects happening right now.”

Each NFT purchaser will also have the chance to win a Quiznos gift card. Quiznos will provide the gift cards, and the fulfillment will be setup and managed by The NFT Agency.

The collaboration isn’t Quiznos’s first foray into embracing the future of cryptocurrency and blockchain. Just a few months ago, the brand launched a pilot program that allows customers to pay with Bitcoin at select Quiznos locations across the Denver metropolitan area, including Denver International Airport.

“ This is an exciting opportunity for digital coin collectors to pair their love of the planet, unique art and our boldly-flavored food with an act of generosity for the global good. We’re excited to take this one small step into the NFT space and look forward to exploring more ways we can virtually—and maybe someday physically — plant flags for our out-of-this world Quiznos sandwiches in space,” said Mark Lohmann, President of REGO Restaurant Group, which owns Quiznos.

Quiznos plans to donate proceeds from its “Out of this World” token sales to the World Central Kitchen (WCK), a nonprofit founded by Chef José Andrés that uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond.

“ We are delighted that Quiznos chose our platform to launch this NFT campaign in support of efforts to help those in need at a critical time for our planet,” said Crypto.com Executive Vice President and Global Head of NFT Joe Conyers III. “ We view this as a fun way to connect our community with a beloved food brand and terrific cause.”

About Quiznos

Founded in 1981, Denver-based Quiznos is a chain restaurant designed for today’s busy consumers who are looking for a high-quality, tasty, freshly prepared alternative to traditional fast-food restaurants. With locations across the United States and 32 countries, Quiznos is one of the world’s premier quick-service restaurant chains and pioneer of the toasted sandwich. Quiznos restaurants offer creative, chef-inspired sandwiches, subs and salads using premium ingredients. Rewarding fans through Quiznos loyalty app, Toasty Points, guests can earn and redeem points for free Quiznos menu items at participating locations. For more information, please visit quiznos.com/toastypoints or www.quiznos.com, connect with Quiznos on Facebook or follow on Twitter or Instagram.

About Crypto.com NFT

Crypto.com NFT is a carefully curated platform for collecting and trading non-fungible tokens by creators, celebrities and brands from the worlds of art, design, entertainment, sports and fashion — including the Aston Martin Formula One Team, Boy George, Gareth Bale, Heavy Metal Magazine, Lega Serie A, Lionel Richie, Mr. Brainwash and Snoop Dogg, among many other high-profile artists and clients. Crypto.com NFT was founded on a principle of sustainability, with artworks minted using a proof-of-stake model, and is powered by Crypto.com — which has committed to becoming carbon negative. More information is available at Crypto.com/NFT. Follow Crypto.com NFT on Twitter and Instagram: @cryptocomnft.



The LAKPR Group

Marie Espinel, mespinel@lakpr.com

Lynn Trono, ltrono@lakpr.com

Quiznos “Out of this World” NFTs will be available on Crypto.com today. Quiznos plans to donate proceeds to the World Central Kitchen.

