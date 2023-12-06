Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 full specifications revealed in massive leak – XDA Developers

The Studio 2 will be unveiled on September 21.

Microsoft is expected to announce a slew of new Surface devices at its upcoming event next week, and the star of the show is likely to be the Surface Laptop Studio 2. It has long been rumored to feature a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor alongside RTX 40-series GPUs and 64GB of memory, which would be a first in a Surface product. A massive leak has now seemingly confirmed some of these specifications, as well as revealed the display specs and some other details about the upcoming device.

According to German tech blog WinFuture, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 could feature a 14.4-inch 2400 x 1600 display with a 120Hz refresh rate similar to that of its predecessor. It will also offer stylus support, which is to be expected from the Studio lineup. The report further states that the Studio 2 will offer two CPU options, including the Core i7-13700H and Core i7-13800H. Both have 14 cores and 20 threads, but while the former has a maximum clock speed of up to 5.3 GHz, the latter goes up to 5.5GHz.

On the GPU side, the device will also be offered with two options, including the GeForce RTX 4050 and RTX 4060. Interestingly, the Studio 2 is said to ship with up to 64GB of LPDDR5X memory, which would be an improvement over the current model that is only offered with up to 32GB of RAM. Another notable upgrade will reportedly be the addition of a microSD card slot and a USB Type-A connector. The device could come with a 58 Wh battery, which is said to offer up to 19 hours of usage on a single charge.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is expected to be available from October 3, starting at €2,249 (approx. $2,395) in Europe for the base model with Intel Xe graphics. If the rumored specs hold up, the Studio 2 could be an interesting device, especially if it fixes some of the shortcomings of its predecessor. So a brighter display, an upgraded haptic touchpad, a plethora of additional ports, and a more flexible design could make it a winner despite the high asking price.

Kishalaya has almost a decade’s worth of experience in tech journalism, having written thousands of news, guides, features, and reviews for multiple American, Canadian, and Indian blogs. As a tech buff, he loves to build his own PCs and flash custom ROMs on his Android devices. Apart from tech, his interests include automobiles and sports.

