Roland Quandt and WinFuture have published images and information about the Surface Laptop Go 3, a week after sharing specifications about the forthcoming compact laptop. As we have discussed before, Microsoft is expected to introduce the Surface Laptop Go 3 on September 21 alongside various other new Surface products, including the Surface Laptop Studio 2. For reference, Quandt and WinFuture have also given the latter the same treatment, which we have covered separately.
Apparently, Microsoft has not changed any design elements between the Surface Laptop Go 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3. Thus, the latter will arrive in four colours with Surface Connect, a 3.5 mm jack, USB Type-A, and USB Type-C ports spanning its thin frame. Additionally, the Surface Laptop Go still has a 12.4-inch display with a 1,536 x 1,024-pixel native resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio.
Quandt adds that the Surface Laptop Go 3 will start at €899, a sharp rise from the €769 entry price for its predecessor. In part, the price increase is absorbed by Microsoft’s decision to axe a 128 GB storage SKU; the Surface Laptop Go 2 retailed for €869 with 256 GB of storage. In other words, the Surface Laptop Go 3 will cost €30 more than a comparable Surface Laptop Go 2, still with 8 GB of RAM but with a more powerful Intel Core i5-1235U processor.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3: New leak details price increase and showcases new compact laptop in four colours – Notebookcheck.net
