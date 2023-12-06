Google Releases Bard AI Chatbot Amid Competition With ChatGPT – Forbes

Google launched an artificial intelligence chatbot called Bard on Tuesday, the company’s response to the AI frenzy dominating big tech companies after the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT—backed by Google’s rival Microsoft—caught the attention of millions last year.
Google announced Tuesday, March 21, 2023, it’s allowing more people to interact with “Bard,” the … [+]
The new chatbot—a software programmed to simulate human conversation—will initially be available to a limited number of users in the U.S. and the U.K., and more users, countries and languages will be included over time, Google said Tuesday, but did not specify exactly how many users would have access to the technology.
Users will access Bard through a separate website from the Google search engine, Google said, in an effort to separate the source of much of the company’s revenue from the experimental technology that has been prone to problems at other companies.
Google also announced AI-powered features last week for Google Cloud and Google Workspace, like Google Docs and Google Sheets, including a feature that would draft emails for users who select a specific topic.
Tuesday’s launch is the latest in the race to dominate the AI space, which accelerated late last year when San Francisco startup OpenAI launched ChatGPT, a chatbot that can answers users’ questions, not just by providing links to answers as search engines do, but by offering human-like answers to often difficult questions. Microsoft began using ChatGPT technology in its search engine Bing in January. Over the past few years, Microsoft has invested billions in OpenAI. Most recently in January, the company announced a multi-year multibillion dollar investment in OpenAI to “accelerate” AI breakthroughs, following previous investments in 2019 and 2021.
The shift to AI has faced some obstacles. When Google announced its intention to launch a chatbot last month, Bard incorrectly answered a question during a promotional video, Reuters reported. The mistake scared some investors and coincided with a rout for the share price of Google’s parent company Alphabet, erasing $100 billion from Alphabet’s market value.
$39.5 billion. That’s how much Google’s parent company Alphabet spent on research and development last year, up from $31.6 billion in 2021, according to company filings.
Bard Vs. ChatGPT: The Major Difference Between The AI Chat Tools, Explained (Forbes)
Alphabet Stock Plunge Eras $100 Billion After New AI Chatbot Gives Wrong Answer In Ad (Forbes)
Bing Chatbot’s ‘Unhinged’ Responses Going Viral (Forbes)
ChatGPT’s Biggest Competition: Here Are The Companies Working On Rival AI Chatbots (Forbes)
Google To Release Chatbot Following ChatGPT Frenzy (Forbes)
Here’s What To know About OpenAI’s ChatGPT—What It’s Disrupting And How To Use It (Forbes)
Google Releases Bard AI Chatbot Amid Competition With ChatGPT – Forbes
Google launched an artificial intelligence chatbot called Bard on Tuesday, the company’s response to the AI frenzy dominating big tech companies after the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT—backed by Google’s rival Microsoft—caught the attention of millions last year.