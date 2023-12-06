Charlie MoistCr1TiKaL blasts "intellectual saints on Twitter" for their take on ongoing MrBeast controversy – Sportskeeda

Popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Charlie “MoistCr1TiKaL” has weighed in on the ongoing MrBeast controversy as the latter has received backlash for his latest charitable video, which featured him giving shoes to 20,000 poor African kids.

MoistCr1TiKaL recently took to Twitter and blasted MrBeast’s critics, sarcastically calling them “intellectual saints,” and commended his fellow YouTuber for doing something positive:

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is perhaps one of the most renowned content creators of our time, with over 135 million subscribers on his main YouTuber channel at the time of writing. His viral videos can be divided into a few categories, with the donation and philanthropic content making up a huge chunk.

It is this genre of content that has drawn the ire of some people online who have criticized Donaldson for profiting off of underprivileged people. However, people like MoistCr1TiKaL have defended the YouTuber, saying his charitable work is fundamentally good and that he does not deserve criticism. Let’s take a look at the discourse between these two groups.

The above tweet by @Bootystar_G, which was a direct reply to MoistCr1TiKaL’s tweet, gives quite a good idea of why certain people are criticizing Jimmy. The main reason certain progressive voices have talked negatively about the content Donaldson puts out, such as HasanAbi saying how angry it feels to watch him pay for 100 people’s cataract surgery, is because of how it can be used to exploit the underprivileged masses.

The tweet sums up the “hate” these videos have received quite well, saying:

Recently, another popular YouTuber, Ludwig Ahgren, has also given his take on the controversy, and in his opinion, the anger and criticism towards the videos seem to be misdirected and “backward.”

Like MoistCr1TiKaL, Ludwig too seemed to think that MrBeast should not bear the brunt of the backlash because while the system of capitalism results in the oppression and marginalization of the underprivileged classes, the YouTuber does not have the onus to fix it.

Here are some general replies to the tweet:

Notably, MrBeast has responded to criticism of him profiting from those in unfortunate financial situations and has revealed how the Beast Philanthropy channel, where the latest video was posted, has all its revenue going to charitable causes.

He also claimed that he did not make a penny from the Beast Burger sales, instead reinvesting the money in ads to keep restaurants afloat during the pandemic.

