Category Archives: Disney+ News – What's On Disney Plus

Earlier this year, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that Hulu content would be available on Disney+ in the United States later this year and that a Beta launch would happen in December, before a full rollout in March. And today, we’re getting reports from Disney Streaming Bundle subscribers in our Facebook Group that a Hulu […]

It’s Wednesday and time to take a look at what’s new on Disney+ today in Australia and New Zealand today, which includes the season finale of “The Santa Clauses” plus a new film from Searchlight Pictures. Here’s the rundown: The Santa Clauses – Season 2 – Finale In the second season, the Calvin family is […]

It’s Wednesday and time to take a look at what’s new on Disney+ in the United Kingdom and Ireland today, which includes the season finale of “The Santa Clauses” plus much more. Here’s the rundown: The Santa Clauses – Season 2 – Finale In the second season, the Calvin family is back in the North […]

It’s Wednesday and time to take a look at what’s new on Disney+ in Canada today, which include the finale of “The Santa Clauses” and “Black Cake” and much more. Here’s the rundown: The Santa Clauses – Season 2 – Finale In the second season, the Calvin family is back in the North Pole as […]

It’s Wednesday and time to take a look at what’s new on Disney+ in the United States today, which includes the season finale of “The Santa Clauses” plus a new Korean original series. Here’s the rundown: The Santa Clauses – Season 2 – New Episode In the second season, the Calvin family is back in […]

This year’s “Dancing With The Stars” season finale has just aired live on ABC and Disney+ in the United States and Canada, and for the first time, saw five couples return to the ballroom to compete in their final routines on the season 32 finale of “Dancing with the Stars.” Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and […]

Earlier this summer, the Screen Actors Guild Of America (SAG-AFTRA) went on strike, causing production on shows and films around the world, as members of the union fought to get better pay and conditions from the major studios including Netflix, Warner Brothers Discovery, and Disney. In November, a new agreement was made between the studios […]

Earlier this year, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that in December, some select content from Hulu would become available on Disney+ in the United States for Disney Streaming Bundle subscribers. Last Friday, Disney made its first payment of over $8 billion to Comcast for its 33% stake in Hulu, and while Disney hasn’t announced any […]

The nominees for the show categories of this year’s Critics Choice Association have been announced, and many shows from Disney’s studios, including Marvel, National Geographic and FX, have picked up nominations, with Disney picking up 40 nominations. The film categories will be announced on December 13th, 2023. The winners will be revealed at the star-studded […]

Disney has released a clip from the upcoming Holiday animated film, “Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever”, which is a hilarious and heartfelt holiday tale centred around everyone’s favourite disaster-prone middle school student. The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging a snowplough […]

During the pandemic, Disney sent three of Pixar’s animated films, “Luca”, “Turning Red” and “Soul”, exclusively on Disney+, as cinemas around the world were either closed or with strict restrictions, resulting in Pixar fans never getting to experience the joy of watching these films on the big screen. And today, Disney has announced that all […]

Disney has announced some release details for the upcoming FX series, “Feud Capote Vs. The Swans”, which is based on the bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era by Laurence Leamer. “Feud: Capote Vs the Swans” sees acclaimed writer Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) surrounding himself with a […]

Earlier this year, at the Star Wars Celebration event in London, England, it was announced that Daisy Ridley would be returning to reprise her role as Rey in an upcoming Star Wars film, set years after the events of “The Rise Of Skywalker” and will focus on Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order. […]

With the actor’s strike now over, filming on the twentieth season of the hit ABC series, “Grey’s Anatomy” is underway now, and it will be a little shorter, with just ten episodes, in order to make its spring release date of March 14th 2024. The series is also available to stream on Hulu and on […]

Disney has announced that the “Season Of The Force” will be heading to Disneyland in California from April 5th until June 2nd, which will see the classic Space Mountain attraction get the popular Hyperspace Mountain overlay, along with specially themed food and beverage, merchandise and more being available for a limited time. Earlier this year, […]



source